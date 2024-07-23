From Radhika Madan To Manushi Chhillar: 7 Times Akshay Kumar Romanced Young Actresses In Movies

By: Manisha Karki | July 23, 2024

Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar romanced on screen in Atrangi Re. The actress is over 20 years younger than him

Manushi Chhillar has an age gap of 30 years with Akshay Kumar, with whom she has worked in films like Samrat Prithviraj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Radhika Madan and Akshay Kumar have recently released their film Sarfira. The duo has 27 years of age gap in real life

In 2020, Kiara Advani who is 25 years younger than Akshay Kumar shared the screen space in the film Laxmmi Bomb

Pooja Hegde and Akshay Kumar have an age gap of 23 years. The two were seen romancing in Housefull 4

Bhumi Pednekar played Akshay Kumar's wife in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Their age gap was 23 years

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's age gap is 21 years. The duo played a married couple in the 2021 film Bell Bottom

