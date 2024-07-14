In Pics: From Saira Banu And Madhubala To Katrina Kaif And Deepika Padukone - Bollywood Actresses Who Dated Same Actors

By: Manisha Karki | July 14, 2024
Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone both dated Ranbir Kapoor. Their highly publicized and ended on a sour note. Later, Ranbir got married to Alia Bhatt
Bipasha Basu tied the know with Karan Singh Grover married in 2016 after his divorce from Jennifer Winget, whom he was married to from 2012 to 2014
Karishma Kapoor was engaged to Abhishek Bachchan but they broke it off. Aishwarya Rai later married him in 2007
Jaya married Amitabh Bachchan in 1973, while his rumoured affair with Rekha remains one of Bollywood's most talked-about topics
Raveena Tandon had a serious relationship with Akshay in the 1990s, followed by Shilpa Shetty who also dated him for a period before his marriage to Twinkle Khanna
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are speculated to be dating Kartik Aaryan. Although none of them confirmed the relationship publicly
Kareena Kapoor Khan dated Shahid Kapoor for several years before their breakup. Later, Priyanka Chopra was linked with Shahid Kapoor
Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu in 1966, while he had a well-known affair with Madhubala during the 1950s
Ankita Lokhande dated the late Sushant Singh Rajput for six years before their breakup, and Rhea Chakraborty was reportedly dating him at the time of his tragic death in 2020
Nadira Babbar married Raj Babbar. However, things became much worse when Smita Patil and Raj met on the sets of Bheegi Palkein and later in 1981, got married without granting a divorce from their first wife, Nadira
