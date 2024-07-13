Celebs Who Are Rumoured To Be Dating: Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal To Veer Pahariya-Manushi Chhillar

By: Manisha Karki | July 13, 2024
Siddhant Chaturvedi has been alleged romance with Navya Naveli Nanda. The two often share sweet comments on each other's post
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Triptii Dimri is reportedly dating Businessman Sam Merchant, Their relationship rumours began after their photos from a wedding went viral on social media
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's dating rumours started doing the rounds from the sets of their film The Archies
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Another couple from The Archies that are rumoured to be dating are Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina and are often spotted together in screenings and events
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's dating rumours began when they were spotted after a movie premiere in 2022
Photo courtesy: Facebook
Manushi Chillar and Veer Pahariya are rumoured to be the new couple in town. As per Times sources, they started dating earlier this year
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are much much-loved couple on-screen. They are rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time now and are often spotted vacationing at similar places
Photo courtesy: Instagram
AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu appeared in a romantic music video With You. Their dating rumours began when Banita shared an intimate picture of the two from a hotel room which went viral on the internet
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Ishaan Khatter grabbed the headlines for dating Malaysian model Chandni Bainz. Although they have not confirmed their relationship but are mostly spotted in together in the city
Photo courtesy: Facebook
Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill's dating rumours began during the promotion of the film when Salman Khan joked about the duo. Their visit to Badrinath in 2023 sparked rumours about their relationship.
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Thanks For Reading!