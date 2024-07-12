Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Reach Mumbai For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

By: Sachin T | July 12, 2024

The biggest names from around the world have begun landing in Mumbai as Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Among the first ones to arrive in Mumbai straight from Hollywood was none other than Kim Kardashian

Kim was accompanied by Khloe Kardashian as the two reached Mumbai in the late hours of Thursday

Kim was all smiles for the paps and she kept it casual in a figure-hugging outfit and dark sunglasses

Khloe, on the other hand, opted for the classic white top and denim look

Anant and Radhika will get married in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on Friday

The guest list boasts of some of the biggest names not just from the entertainment industry, but also from the world of business, sports and politics

