From Kim Kardashian To Drake: International Celebs To Dazzle At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding On July 12

By: Manisha Karki | July 11, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 in a star-studded ceremony held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai. Reportedly, many International celebrity has anticipation and excitement as they are ready to attend the grand wedding
Photo courtesy: Instagram
International sensation Kim Kardashian is expected to add a touch of global glamour at the Ambani’s wedding
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Along with her, Khloe Kardashian is ready to grace the star-studded affair
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Even singer Adele is expected to create a memorable experience with her performance at Ambani’s wedding
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Ambani's are all set to raise the bar as singer Lana Del Rey will be one of the attendees at the Ambani's wedding
Photo courtesy: Facebook
Raising the bar high, Drake is all set to grove the audience with his performance at Ambani’s wedding
Photo courtesy: Instagram
The high-profile guest list also has names like David Beckham, and their wife Victor Beckham as the attendees to the grand Ambani’s wedding
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Earlier during the Sangeet night, pop icon Justin Biber performed with high energy to his notable tracks
Photo courtesy: Instagram
The Ambanis have previously enlisted global icons like Rihanna for their lavish pre-wedding functions at Jamnagar
Photo courtesy: Facebook
Even in May, Back Street Boys performed at Anant Ambani second pre-wedding celebration in cruise across Europe
Photo courtesy: Facebook
The second pre-wedding bash also witnessed the performance by Pop Singer Katy Perry
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Thanks For Reading!