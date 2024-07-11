From Kim Kardashian To Drake: International Celebs To Dazzle At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding On July 12

By: Manisha Karki | July 11, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 in a star-studded ceremony held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai. Reportedly, many International celebrity has anticipation and excitement as they are ready to attend the grand wedding

Photo courtesy: Instagram

International sensation Kim Kardashian is expected to add a touch of global glamour at the Ambani’s wedding

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Along with her, Khloe Kardashian is ready to grace the star-studded affair

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Even singer Adele is expected to create a memorable experience with her performance at Ambani’s wedding

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Ambani's are all set to raise the bar as singer Lana Del Rey will be one of the attendees at the Ambani's wedding

Photo courtesy: Facebook

Raising the bar high, Drake is all set to grove the audience with his performance at Ambani’s wedding

Photo courtesy: Instagram

The high-profile guest list also has names like David Beckham, and their wife Victor Beckham as the attendees to the grand Ambani’s wedding

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Earlier during the Sangeet night, pop icon Justin Biber performed with high energy to his notable tracks

Photo courtesy: Instagram

The Ambanis have previously enlisted global icons like Rihanna for their lavish pre-wedding functions at Jamnagar

Photo courtesy: Facebook

Even in May, Back Street Boys performed at Anant Ambani second pre-wedding celebration in cruise across Europe

Photo courtesy: Facebook

The second pre-wedding bash also witnessed the performance by Pop Singer Katy Perry

Photo courtesy: Instagram

