Who Is Anjali Merchant Majithia? Know All About Businesswoman & To-Be Sister-In-Law Of Anant Ambani

By: Manisha Karki | July 09, 2024
Anjali Merchant is the sister of bride-to-be Radhika Merchant, and to-be-sister-in-law of Anant Amabani
She is the eldest daughter of Encore Pharmaceuticals' CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant
Born in Mumbai, but she belong to Kutch, Gujarat. Anajali completed her schooling from The Cathedral and John Connon School followed by Ecole Mondiale World School
Then she went to US, and completed her BSc in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management from Babson College in Massachusetts
After this she also went on to pursue an MBA from the London School of Business
Anjali started as in intern in Publicis, and Merck, KK Asher & Co, and Bayer in Germany. Her personal ventures include the now-defunct Turn the Campus and Dryfix. In 2021, she joined Encore Healthcare and Mylon Metals as Director
She grabbed the spotlight by turning heads donning a colourful outfit at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony
In 2020, she got married to Aman Majithia, the founder of Vataly India in Goa
