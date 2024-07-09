In Pics: Anushka Sen Gives A Glimpse Of Her Exotic California Vacation

By: Manisha Karki | July 09, 2024

Actress Anushka Sen is currently enjoying an exotic vacation in the US. She explored the vibrant streets of Los Angeles, dressed in trendy urban attire

Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka was all smiles sipping a coffee and holding a tote bag at the beginning of her Californian adventure

Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram

She treated fans with her amazing pictures from Beverly Hills, California, US. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "LA BABY" with heart, and smile emoji

Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka Sen's pictures on social media inspired her fans to embrace the beauty of the city

Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram

The actress donned a cargo pant, and tube top, with a side bag. She was photographed as she explored Beverly Hills

Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram

In a series of snapshots that Anushka shared on Instagram, she is seen exploring the city, framed by palm trees, with sunglasses perched on her nose

Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka smiled through as she created memories of her travel adventure

Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Actress Anushka Sen, 21, Buys Lavish Home In Mumbai; See Inside Photos
Find out More