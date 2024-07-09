In Pics: Anushka Sen Gives A Glimpse Of Her Exotic California Vacation

By: Manisha Karki | July 09, 2024
Actress Anushka Sen is currently enjoying an exotic vacation in the US. She explored the vibrant streets of Los Angeles, dressed in trendy urban attire
Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka was all smiles sipping a coffee and holding a tote bag at the beginning of her Californian adventure
Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram
She treated fans with her amazing pictures from Beverly Hills, California, US. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "LA BABY" with heart, and smile emoji
Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka Sen's pictures on social media inspired her fans to embrace the beauty of the city
Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram
The actress donned a cargo pant, and tube top, with a side bag. She was photographed as she explored Beverly Hills
Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram
In a series of snapshots that Anushka shared on Instagram, she is seen exploring the city, framed by palm trees, with sunglasses perched on her nose
Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka smiled through as she created memories of her travel adventure
Photo courtesy Anushka Sen Instagram
Thanks For Reading!