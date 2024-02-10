Actress Anushka Sen, 21, Buys Lavish Home In Mumbai; See Inside Photos

Popular television actress Anushka Sen has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai. On Thursday, the 21-year-old actress shared several pictures and videos on her official Instagram account to give a glimpse of her new abode.

Anushka's new home in a high rise building offers a stunning view of Mumbai skyline. In one of the photos, the Baal Veer actress is seen posing with her parents in the balcony. However, she did not post other pictures of the rooms and interior.

"Our New Home🏠 Sen Family 🤍🙏🧿Another dream come true," Anushka captioned her post.

Soon after she shared the post, several celebrities and fans congratulated her for the purchase.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi commented, "Congratulations to you beautiful people." Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Vishal Aditya Singh wrote, "Chhota babu k bade bade kaarname... star you are."

A fan commented, "The view is beautiful but not more than the girl standing their," whereas other wrote, "h wow congratulations.. where is my mishti doi."

Anushka is one of the most popular television celebrities. She began her acting career at a young age and has appeared in several popular shows, including Baal Veer and Jhansi Ki Rani.

Apart from her television work, Anushka is also well known for her presence on social media, especially Instagram, where she regularly shares updates about her life, photoshoots, and engages with her fans. The actress has over 39.6 million followers on Instagram.

She has also been a part of other shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Internet Wala Love, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and several music videos.