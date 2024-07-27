 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Blushes As He CONFIRMS Dating Shivangi Khedkar, Couple To Marry This Year (VIDEO)
Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar played on-screen lovers in the television serial Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
article-image

It's official! Sai Ketan Rao, who was rumoured to be dating Shivangi Khedkar, has finally confirmed his relationship with her on national television in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 3.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Anil Kapoor was heard teasing Sai about his wedding. He said, "I heard you are getting married this year). To this, Rao confirmed and said, "Yes sir."

Later, Anil began asking him about his to-be-wife. He asked the Imlie actor about the girl, and he replied that his mother will find a girl for him for marriage.

Kapoor continued teasing him and says, “No worries, I will ask Shivaaa, not Shivangi, but Shivani."

Later, Anil pulled his leg by asking him about the ring that was attached to his chain. Sai could not stop blushing as the actor asked, "The ring attached to your chain, isn’t it supposed to go in someone’s finger?" Sai smiled and said that someday it will. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor stated that the ring looked familiar to someone who had come on the stage, hinting at Shivangi.

Kritika Malik said that Anil is going in the right direction. Eventually, Sai confessed that he was dating Shivangi and confirmed their marriage too.

