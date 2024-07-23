Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Reacts To Ranvir Shorey’s Derogatory Comments On Her & Sai Ketan Rao: ‘Would’ve Been Nice If Said On My Face’ (Exclusive)

Sana Sultan, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house got in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal and spoke about her eviction from the show, Ranvir Shorey’s comments on her and Sai’s friendship, her evolving bond with Sana Makbul and more.

How do you look back at your journey in the show?

I look back at it and see myself as a student in the Bigg Boss university, who has cleared her exams with flying colours. I am a much more wiser person now than I used to be.

Sana Makbul had warned you that Armaan Malik and group will throw you out when their purpose is served like a fly is thrown out of tea, Do you believe in the same?

100 percent. They did this with her too and hence she felt that I too will fall prey to the same. She told me that I am too sweet to be on the show. I think I agree to whatever she said.

Even though you shared a cordial bond with Ranvir and a great friendship with Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir, time and again was seen telling things to Sai about you and warned him to be aware. He did the same with Sana Makbul and Vishal too. Don’t you think his remarks have been very derogatory?

Ofcourse it was, kyun ki aap kisi ki pure dosti par is tarah ki allegations laga rahe ho aur aap Bahut bade actor ho aur main Bahut izzat karti hoon aapki aur aap ke kaam ki. Toh unka ye Sab kehna muje acha nahi laga honestly speaking. Having said that, it was his point of view. But it would have been nice if he would have said the same on my face. Even with his comments on Vishal and Sana, I think Ranvir should have thought that Vishal may have someone outside, I may have someone, Sana may have someone and even Sai May have someone. So I do not think he should have said so, it is very insensitive I feel.

Ever since you took a stand for Naezy in the ‘head of the house’ task, things went against you. Do you regret taking that stand? Do you think Naezy would have done the same?

No, I do not regret taking a stand for Naezy. Main apni dosti ke liye hasi khushi nikal lungi. Main dost bana ne nahi Gayi thi main Kyun jhooth bolu, main bhi game khelne hi Gayi thi. But if I have formed a genuine connection, how can I overstep it for a trophy? Sorry, I cannot do this, I am what I am. As far as Naezy is concerned, I do not think he has gotten a chance to prove his friendship with me in the show.