Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy REFUSES To Collaborate With Sana Sultan For Music Video, Latter Says, ‘Aapka Koi Hak Nahi..’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been in the buzz ever since the primere of the show. From Armaan Malik and his polygamous marriage to Shivani and Poloumi’s recent fight, the show has been a newsmaker and has also gone ahead to quash all records.

In the episode of the show tonight, Naezy and Sana Sultan were seen speaking to each other in the garden area where Sana suggested that he considers making a love track once he goes outside the house. Naezy tells Sana that he is thinking of doing so but is looking for a partner who brings out that side in him. Shivani, who was standing by both of them suggested Naezy that he makes a song with Sana and that if he does so, it will surely be a hit. Sana was seen giving a high five to Naezy on this as she agreed with whatever Shivani said. However, bursting Sana’s bubble, Naezy then told her that he will not collaborate with her and that he will not make a music video with her. Sana was seen telling Shivani that she has been suggesting this to Naezy since day one. Replying to this, Naezy says, “Main avoid kar raha hoon isko.” To this Sana tells Naezy, “Excuse me? What did you just say?,” as she flips her hair. Naezy then says, “Collaboration ke liye main nahi hoon tayar.” Sana then tells Naezy, “How dare you? Tumhara koi hak nahi Banta ke Tum mujhe Aisa Kaho, not fair.”

For the uninformed, Naezy shares a good bond with both Sana Sultan and Sana Makbul who apparently do not get along well with each other.