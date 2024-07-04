'G**d Mein Aaya H**g Diya...': Ranvir Shorey's Muhavra Leaves Kritika Malik In Tears In Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be the talk of town with each passing day. And with each passing day, the dynamics in the show are undergoing massive changes too. Well, one such dynamic that may change anytime soon is that of Kritika Malik and Ranveer Shorey.

Kritika and Ranveer, who have been on fair terms until now were seen getting into a spat in the episode of the show today and it was Ranveer’s ‘muhavra’ that may have transpired this. Well, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixiti and Ranveer Shorey were all sitting in the garden area early morning after which, Kritika jokingly said something about Armaan. To this, Ranveer then told her ‘ghar ka bhedhi lanka dhaaye.’ Kritika then told Ranveer that it takes courage to say the truth. Replying to Kritika, Ranveer said, ‘Dil mein aayi baat ko bol dena sach kehna nahi hota.’ Kritika then told Ranveer that she always says whatever is in heart. Ranveer, laughed and told Kritika that there is a ‘Muhavra in Mumbai,’ used for such situations and people which says, ‘G**d mein aaya h***g diya, Muh mein aaya bak diya.’ This did not go well with Kritika who then told Ranveer that she absolutely did not like the phrase. Later on, Kritika was seen breaking down in tears and was seen telling Armaan that Ranveer should have some manners and should know that he is speaking to a woman. Ranveer also confronted Kritika and told her that here on she too should not joke with him. Kritika agrees to do so.

Read Also Bigg Boss OTT 3: Social Media Star Ruchika Vashisht To Participate As Wild Card Contestant

All this while, Armaan tried to make Kritika understand that the phrase was not directly aimed at her and that Ranveer was just trying to tell her that this is a phrase used in Mumbai. However, Kritika was seen telling Armaan that there is a limit to everything and that he should not have said this.