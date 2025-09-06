Sonam Bajwa Hilariously REACTS As Influencer Mocks Janhvi Kapoor's Prank On Sister Khushi Kapoor & Param Sundari Performance

Actress Sonam Bajwa, recently seen in Baaghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu, has grabbed attention after her reaction went viral to a social media influencer mocking Janhvi Kapoor's prank on her sister Khushi during an interview, where Janhvi pretended to cry to scare her.

Sonam Bajwa Reacts To Influencer Mocking Janhvi Kapoor

The influencer Analee Cerejo, popularly known as The Chic Shopper for her viral mimicry videos, shared a clip on Instagram imitating Janhvi's interview with Vogue India. She not only mocked Janhvi’s prank on Khushi but also took a dig at her performance in the recently released film Param Sundari, where Janhvi plays a character who is half-Malayali and half-Tamilian.

Sonam couldn't hold back her laughter and responded with a several laughing emojis.

