 Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Tiger Shroff Starrer Show A Huge Jump On Saturday?
Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 took a good opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 12 crore. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience. But, the movie needs to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday. So, will it once again collect a double-digit amount on its day two?

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Baaghi 4 starring, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, took a good opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 12 crore. While the A Harsha directorial failed to beat Baaghi 2 and 3 on its day one, it collected a bit more than Baaghi (2016).

The movie has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, so we cannot expect a huge jump on Saturday. As per early estimates, the movie on its second day might collect around Rs. 10-12 crore. If during the night shows there's a jump at the box office, then the collection can be more than Rs. 12 crore. However, we cannot expect a huge growth.

In two days, Baaghi 4 might collect around Rs. 24 crore, which won't be a great number. But, the film surely needs to show a huge jump on Sunday to collect a decent amount during its first weekend.

Baaghi 4 Reviews

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "What works are the performances and the music and what falters is the predictability of the story. Baaghi 4 tries to infuse the franchise with more romance and emotion, but the story often feels predictable and could have benefitted from tighter suspense. While the action is occasionally over-the-top to the point of unintentional comedy, the film remains entertaining in parts. Tiger's all-round performance, Harnaaz's promising debut, and the strong music keep it afloat. It's not a knockout punch, but it's not a letdown either."

Baaghi 4 Budget

While the makers have not yet revealed the official budget of Baaghi 4, some reports suggest that it is made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore and some portals have reported that it is a Rs. 200 crore budget movie.

Will Baaghi 4 give Tiger the much needed hit? Let's wait and watch!

