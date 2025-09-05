Baaghi 4 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff Delivers His Most Emotional Performance Yet In Baaghi 4, Shines Beyond Action | File Photo

New Delhi [India], September 5: Baaghi 4 is not just another action-packed film in the franchise; it is a deeply emotional ride that digs into the mind of a broken man. Directed by A. Harsha, the movie dares to explore pain, grief, and redemption alongside the action.

The story revolves around Ronnie (Tiger Shroff), who survives a terrifying accident. The physical scars heal, but the emotional wounds run deep. Losing his love, Alisha changes him forever, dragging him into a spiral where reality and hallucination blur. This psychological angle keeps audiences invested, making Baaghi 4 more layered than its predecessors.

Tiger Shroff, often labelled only as an “action star,” surprises with his vulnerability. His emotional breakdowns, haunted eyes, and subtle expressions show growth as an actor. The audience connects with his grief, making Ronnie’s journey both heartbreaking and inspiring.

But the film’s biggest triumph is Sanjay Dutt’s antagonist. He brings a sinister presence to the screen, combining cruelty with charm. Every time he appears, the atmosphere darkens, and the stakes rise. His confrontation with Tiger is intense and among the film’s highlights.

Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu provide light moments and glamour, but their characters lack depth. They feel more decorative than integral to the story, which is a missed opportunity. The film’s strength also lies in its supporting cast—Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, and Mahesh Thakur, who bring authenticity and impact.

Visually, Baaghi 4 is stunning. The train accident sequence is brilliantly executed, the action choreography is world-class, and the cinematography reflects the film’s psychological undertones. The background score, heavy with tension, mirrors Ronnie’s troubled state of mind and adds emotional weight to every scene.

Verdict: Baaghi 4 is intense, emotional, and gripping. It’s a film where action meets raw human emotion. For those who want to see Tiger Shroff’s most layered performance yet, and Sanjay Dutt at his villainous best, this film is a must-watch.

Film: Baaghi 4

Lead Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu

Director: A. Harsha

Duration: 2 hours 37 minutes

Where to Watch: Theaters

Rating: 4 Stars