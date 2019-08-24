Latest News: Amit Shah cuts short Hyderabad visit following Arun Jaitley’s demise

Delhi: Former Union Minister and Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at AIIMS.

Jaitley, 66, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for several weeks. It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, the AIIMS said in a brief statement.

Jaitley was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Source: ANI/ PTI