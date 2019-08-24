Latest News: Amit Shah cuts short Hyderabad visit following Arun Jaitley’s demise
Home Minister Amit Shah has cut short his visit to Hyderabad, and is returning to Delhi following passing away of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Source: ANI
Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at AIIMS
Delhi: Former Union Minister and Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at AIIMS.
Jaitley, 66, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for several weeks. It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, the AIIMS said in a brief statement.
Jaitley was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.
Source: ANI/ PTI
Delhi: Tributes to Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa
Delhi: Tributes being paid to Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa. The jawan lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, yesterday.
Source: ANI
Opposition leaders D Raja, Sharad Yadav,Majeed Memon and Manoj Jha onboard flight to Srinagar. Opposition delegation including Rahul Gandhi are visiting Jammu and Kashmir today.
Source: ANI
Rahul Gandhi onboard flight to visit Jammu and Kashmir today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onboard flight to Srinagar. A delegation of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are visiting Jammu and Kashmir today.
Source: ANI
