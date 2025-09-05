 Baaghi 4 X Review: Tiger Shroff's Fierce & Never-Seen-Before Performance Wins Hearts, Gets Thumbs Up From Audience
Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie in a fiercer, revenge-driven avatar in Baaghi 4, facing Sanjay Dutt's menacing villain. Released on Friday alongside The Bengal Files, the film is drawing praise. "Tiger Shroff has seriously improved as an actor," wrote one user. Another said, "Electrifying intro, goosebump-worthy action, whistle-worthy interval block, Baaghi 4 is Tiger’s BEST in the franchise."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie in a fiercer, action- and revenge-driven avatar in Baaghi 4, where he faces off against Sanjay Dutt, who plays a menacing antagonist. The film hit theaters today, September 5, clashing with The Bengal Files. Despite the clash, netizens have been praising Tiger’s performance. Harnaaz Sandhu’s acting has also impressed audiences; however, they felt Sonam Bajwa had limited screen time and were expecting more.

Baaghi 4 marks the fourth instalment of the action franchise that began in 2016 with Shraddha Kapoor, followed by Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 and Shraddha’s return in Baaghi 3. The film has been receiving praise across social media, with audiences even calling Baaghi 4 Tiger Shroff’s career-best performance.

Baaghi 4 X Review

"Better than I expected. The first half is decent.. yes, it still sticks to the familiar Baaghi 2 tropes with a paper-thin backstory but #TigerShroff has seriously improved as an actor. He looks convincing in emotional scenes," wrote an X user.

Another user said, #Baaghi4 First Half Review. Electrifying intro of #TigerShroff. Action Sequences = Goosebumps. Songs add the vibe. Interval Block = WHISTLE WORTHY. Overall: A mass entertainer setup for a POWER PACKED 2nd half!"

Another user slammed those trolling Tiger for repeating his stunts, stating that Baaghi 4 is his best performance in the franchise. "People trolled Tiger Shroff for repeating stunts and choosing similar projects… but after witnessing his mind-blowing performance, everyone has gone silent. This is truly Tiger Shroff’s BEST film in the entire Baaghi franchise!"

"Baaghi4 is a shocking action-thriller loaded with blood, gore, and mind-bending twists that surpass even Baaghi 2's intensity. Tiger Shroff delivers a fierce, never-seen-before performance as Ronnie, clashing brutally with Sanjay Dutt's violent antagonist in epic face-offs. Overall, it's a must-watch for adrenaline junkies—raw, gripping, and full of surprises," said another user on X.

While most of the audience showered praise on the film, some criticised it as a 'cringefest,' even calling Baaghi 4 a 'torture.'

Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha, who has primarily made Kannada films in the past.

