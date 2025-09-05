Baaghi 4 X Review: Tiger Shroff's Fierce & Never-Seen-Before Performance Wins Hearts, Gets Thumbs Up From Audience

Photo Via YouTube

Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie in a fiercer, action- and revenge-driven avatar in Baaghi 4, where he faces off against Sanjay Dutt, who plays a menacing antagonist. The film hit theaters today, September 5, clashing with The Bengal Files. Despite the clash, netizens have been praising Tiger’s performance. Harnaaz Sandhu’s acting has also impressed audiences; however, they felt Sonam Bajwa had limited screen time and were expecting more.

Baaghi 4 marks the fourth instalment of the action franchise that began in 2016 with Shraddha Kapoor, followed by Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 and Shraddha’s return in Baaghi 3. The film has been receiving praise across social media, with audiences even calling Baaghi 4 Tiger Shroff’s career-best performance.

Baaghi 4 X Review

"Better than I expected. The first half is decent.. yes, it still sticks to the familiar Baaghi 2 tropes with a paper-thin backstory but #TigerShroff has seriously improved as an actor. He looks convincing in emotional scenes," wrote an X user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user said, #Baaghi4 First Half Review. Electrifying intro of #TigerShroff. Action Sequences = Goosebumps. Songs add the vibe. Interval Block = WHISTLE WORTHY. Overall: A mass entertainer setup for a POWER PACKED 2nd half!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user slammed those trolling Tiger for repeating his stunts, stating that Baaghi 4 is his best performance in the franchise. "People trolled Tiger Shroff for repeating stunts and choosing similar projects… but after witnessing his mind-blowing performance, everyone has gone silent. This is truly Tiger Shroff’s BEST film in the entire Baaghi franchise!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Baaghi4 is a shocking action-thriller loaded with blood, gore, and mind-bending twists that surpass even Baaghi 2's intensity. Tiger Shroff delivers a fierce, never-seen-before performance as Ronnie, clashing brutally with Sanjay Dutt's violent antagonist in epic face-offs. Overall, it's a must-watch for adrenaline junkies—raw, gripping, and full of surprises," said another user on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While most of the audience showered praise on the film, some criticised it as a 'cringefest,' even calling Baaghi 4 a 'torture.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha, who has primarily made Kannada films in the past.