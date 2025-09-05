Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu Bring Moments Of Entertainment In An Otherwise Average & Predictable Film

Director: A Harsha

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, Shreyas Talpade and others

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

Baaghi 4 Review

Over the years, the Baaghi franchise has become synonymous with gravity-defying stunts, adrenaline-pumping action, and Tiger Shroff's larger-than-life heroism. With Baaghi 4, expectations were naturally sky-high, as fans hoped the fourth installment would raise the bar. While the film attempts to blend romance, emotions, and action into one grand spectacle, it doesn't entirely succeed.

The film begins with Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) meeting with an accident that leaves him brain-dead and in a coma. When he regains consciousness, the first word he utters is Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu), a name that becomes central to the entire story. Ronnie starts hallucinating Alisha, though everyone around him insists it's all in his mind.

The first half revolves around Ronnie's struggle to prove Alisha exists, while Prathishtha (Sonam Bajwa) enters his life and quietly falls for him. But Ronnie's heart remains with Alisha. The real twist, whether Alisha is real or just an illusion, unfolds in the second half, leading to a much-hyped Tiger versus Sanjay Dutt showdown.

Baaghi 4 Review: Actors' Performances

Tiger is the backbone of Baaghi 4. Not only does he deliver the kind of jaw-dropping action sequences fans expect, but he also stretches himself as a performer. His emotional intensity, lighter comic touches, and romantic chemistry prove he's more than just an action star.

Sanjay as Chacko makes for an intimidating villain, though at 66, his struggle with elaborate action scenes is noticeable. Nevertheless, his presence and blood-soaked menace add weight to the film.

The debutante Harnaaz is a pleasant surprise. Playing a doctor with a layered character arc, she impresses with both her charm and screen presence. Her pairing with Tiger feels fresh and effective. On the other hand, Sonam is sadly wasted in an underwritten role, restricted to a handful of scenes and a sizzling dance number.

Among the supporting cast, Shreyas and Upendra Limaye bring much-needed comic relief in the first half, while Saurabh once again delivers reliably in a familiar role.

Baaghi 4 Review: Direction

The film is directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, known for his stylish action dramas, and this marks his Bollywood debut. While he brings his flair for high-voltage action and larger-than-life presentation, the storytelling here doesn't match the same energy.

Harsha shows promise, but he plays it a bit safe with formulaic tropes. With tighter writing and sharper execution, his direction could have elevated Baaghi 4 beyond being just an average entertainer.

Baaghi 4 Review: Music

The music of Baaghi 4 is a definite highlight. From upbeat Punjabi tracks to romantic melodies, the soundtrack enhances the viewing experience. Tiger and Harnaaz's love story gets a boost from the songs, and the rap background score during the final Tiger-Sanjay clash is a refreshing touch.

Baaghi 4 Review: FPJ Verdict

What works are the performances and the music and what falters is the predictability of the story.

Baaghi 4 tries to infuse the franchise with more romance and emotion, but the story often feels predictable and could have benefitted from tighter suspense. While the action is occasionally over-the-top to the point of unintentional comedy, the film remains entertaining in parts. Tiger's all-round performance, Harnaaz's promising debut, and the strong music keep it afloat. It's not a knockout punch, but it's not a letdown either.