 Asrani's Family Issues FIRST Statement After Death, Says His Loss Brings Deep Sorrow: 'He Gave Indian Cinema A New Identity'
Veteran actor Asrani died on Monday, after a prolonged illness, leaving the Hindi film industry in shock. His last rites were held at Santacruz Crematorium with close friends and family. In their first statement, his family wrote on social media, "His departure is not just a loss for the film industry, but for every person who smiled at his performances."

Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani's sudden demise has left the entire Hindi film industry in shock. He passed away on Monday, October 20, at the age of 84 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed at Mumbai’s Santacruz Crematorium, attended by his close friends and family.

Asrani's Family Issues First Statement

Now, Asrani's family has issued their first statement on his Instagram handle after his passing, expressing that his loss brings them deep sorrow. The statement read, "The news of the passing of the king of laughter, the great actor Asrani Ji, who ruled millions of hearts, has left us all in deep sorrow. With his unique acting, simplicity, and humor, he gave Indian cinema a new identity. The life he breathed into every character will forever remain alive in our memories."

"His departure is not just a loss for the film industry, but for every person who ever smiled at his performances. We pray to God to grant peace to his soul," read the statement.

Check it out:

While the caption read, "Our beloved Asrani Ji, who brought smiles to everyone’s faces, is no longer with us. His departure is an irreparable loss for both Hindi cinema and our hearts. The indelible mark he left with his acting will remain immortal. May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti."

"He was a bit unwell. He was admitted following breathing issues. He passed away today at 3:00 PM. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs," Asrani's manager Babubhai Thiba told PTI.

"We did not inform anyone about his demise as it was his wish that we should keep it a private thing," Thiba added.

Asrani is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple had no children.

