'His Legacy Will Live On Forever': Shikhar Dhawan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Asrani As The Veteran Actor Passes Away At 84 In Mumbai

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan joined countless fans and celebrities in mourning the loss of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, who passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai. The acclaimed actor, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles across more than 350 Hindi films, breathed his last on Monday evening around 4 PM after a prolonged illness. The exact cause of his death remains unknown.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhawan wrote, “Grew up watching the incredible comic timing and charisma of Asrani ji. A true icon of Indian cinema. His legacy will live on forever. My condolences to his family and fans.”

Asrani’s remarkable career spanned over five decades, during which he became a beloved figure in Indian cinema. From his iconic role as the quirky jailer in Sholay to countless unforgettable performances in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, All The Best, and Dhamaal, Asrani’s humor and versatility left an indelible mark on audiences.

Fans and film industry members alike continue to pay tribute to the legendary actor whose work brought laughter, warmth, and joy to generations. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian comedy, but his legacy will continue to inspire for years to come.

'My Heart Goes Out To...': Shikhar Dhawan Mourns The Tragic Loss Of 3 Afghanistan Cricketers In Paktika Airstrikes

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed his heartfelt condolences on social media after the tragic death of three Afghan cricketers in the recent airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dhawan mourned the loss and extended his support to the grieving families.

“The loss of these young Afghan cricketers in such a brutal attack is heartbreaking and deeply unjust. My heart goes out to their families. May they find strength in this time of grief,” Dhawan wrote, joining the global cricket community in expressing solidarity with Afghanistan.

The airstrike in Paktika claimed several lives, including three local cricketers, leaving the Afghan cricket fraternity and fans in deep sorrow. Dhawan’s post reflects the shared sense of loss that transcends national boundaries, highlighting the unity and compassion that sport continues to inspire even in moments of tragedy.

Known for his sportsmanship and empathy, Dhawan’s message struck a chord with fans and players worldwide, serving as a reminder that the cricketing family stands together in times of pain and adversity.