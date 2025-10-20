 IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Team India Fans Sing & Cheer As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Receive Grand Reception At Adelaide Airport; Video
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Team India Fans Sing & Cheer As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Receive Grand Reception At Adelaide Airport; Video

The heartwarming scenes once again underlined the massive global following of Indian cricket and the enduring admiration for two of its biggest superstars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Image: Star Sports/X

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were greeted with immense love and admiration as they arrived at Adelaide Airport ahead of the second ODI against Australia. Fans gathered in large numbers, singing songs and chanting their names, turning the airport into a scene of celebration and excitement.

Some fans even broke into Bollywood-style songs dedicated to the duo, capturing the spirit and passion that Indian cricket followers are known for, even thousands of miles away from home.

'Virat Bhai, Happy Diwali!': Virat Kohli Signs Autographs As Fans Spread Festive Cheer Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI In Adelaide; Video

Indian batting star Virat Kohli delighted fans as he took time out to sign autographs and interact with supporters ahead of India’s second ODI against Australia in Adelaide. The atmosphere was filled with festive cheer as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricket icon, who graciously acknowledged their enthusiasm.

As Kohli greeted the crowd, several fans wished him a “Happy Diwali,” creating a heartwarming scene on the eve of the festival. One fan excitedly said, “Virat Bhai, Happy Diwali!” to which Kohli responded with a warm smile before continuing to sign autographs and pose for photos.

The moment highlighted Kohli’s deep connection with Indian supporters, who continue to celebrate his passion both on and off the field. Despite being in the middle of a demanding series, Kohli’s interaction reflected the festive spirit that follows Indian cricket wherever it goes.

India will now turn their focus to the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide, where Kohli is expected to play a pivotal role.

