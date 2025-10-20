ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Edge Past Bangladesh By 7 Runs In A Thrilling Encounter

Image: ICC/X

Bangladesh had a spectactular implosion in the last two overs of their chase of 203 as they lost by seven runs to Sri Lanka in their crucial ICC Women's World Cup match, here on Monday.

Chasing a modest 203 for victory, Bangladesh were comfortably placed at one stage with skipper Nigar Sultana (77) and Sharmin Akhter (64) cracking fine half-centuries but what transpired in the 49th and 50th over was well beyond Bangladesh's imagination.

They lost four wickets in four balls in the 50th over with Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu scalping three and a run out being the second dismissal in that over. Bangladesh had also lost a wicket in the 49th over when Ritu Moni was bowled by Sugandika Kumari. Eventually they fell short by seven runs to finish at 195/9 in 50 overs.

Earlier, Shorna’s brilliant bowling spell of 3/27 ensured Bangladesh skittled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 202 after Hasini Perera slammed a fine 85, her career best, in their Women's World Cup match, here on Monday.

For Sri Lanka, apart from Hasini's 85, it was skipper Chamari Athapaththu's 46 and Nilakshika Silva's 37 that provided them the resistance against some disciplined bowling from the Bangladeshis. The highest score of Hasini of 85 was also enabled by two dropped catches when she was on 55 and 63.

Earlier, Sri Lanka received a jolt off the very first ball of their innings when Vishmi Gunaratne was trapped leg before by Bangladesh's Marufa Akter. Both teams were eager to triumph as it is a must win game to have any chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera got together and steadied the ship as they put on a 50 plus partnership. Athapaththu was in fine touch as she slammed six fours and two sixes reaching 42 odd in about seven overs. Hasini gave her able company as she got to 13 with three fours.

Athapaththu's strike rate of 120 odd was indicative of how she was showing intent to get the scoreboard ticking. The partnership lasted for 72 runs after which Athapaththu was sent back to pavilion by Rabeya Khan leg before wicket. At 72/2 in 12.4 overs, the Lankans had to again rebuild to post a huge total which they were aiming for.

Harshitha Samarawickrama joined Hasini in the middle. She didn't last too long getting run out and heading back to the dressing room for just four runs. Sri Lanka reached 100 losing three wickets in 19 overs hoping to get atleast 270 plus, if not 300.

The Lankans' joy didn't last too long as new batswoman Kavisha Dilhari was stumped by skipper Nigar Sultana off Nahida Akter as SL slumped to 100/4.

Hasini kept going and notched up a half-century with eight fours and a six anchoring the Lankan batting effort. Nilakshika Silva joined her in an attempt for another reconstruction effort. The duo stitched up a 50-run partnership with Hasini racing to 70 while Nilakshika reached 26 off just 25 balls. Hasini's innings comprised 12 fours and a six.

The Sri Lankans were going at a healthy run rate of 5.37 and probably targeting 275 odd and push for 300 in the last 8-10 overs of their innings. After a 74-run partnership, Nilakshika was out trying to hoist a big one holing out at short third to Nishita Akhter Nishi off Shorna Akter's bowling.