Bizarre Scenes! Bangladesh Celebrate Lucky Stumping Dismissal As Kavisha Dilhari Falls In Astonishing Fashion During SL W Vs BAN W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

An extraordinary moment unfolded at the DY Patil Stadium during the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Women’s match when Bangladesh spinner Nahida Akter claimed one of the most bizarre wickets in recent memory: Kavisha Dilhari’s stumping.

The drama began when Nahida bowled a dragged-back delivery just outside off stump, angling it in around the wicket. Dilhari, attempting to cut off the back foot, chopped the ball awkwardly off the inside half of her bat. The ball bounced beside the off stump and ricocheted off wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana Joty’s right thigh before deflecting back onto the stumps.

The Bangladesh players immediately appealed for a stumping, and the square-leg umpire referred the decision upstairs. To everyone’s astonishment, the replays showed that Dilhari’s back foot was momentarily in the air when the ball dislodged the bails. The third umpire confirmed it out.

The crowd gasped as the decision flashed on the big screen, while Dilhari stood in disbelief, unable to comprehend her misfortune. The Bangladesh team, on the other hand, erupted in joy over the unexpected dismissal, with Joty and Nahida celebrating the slice of luck that turned into a crucial wicket.

It was a moment that perfectly captured the unpredictable nature of cricket, a mix of skill, chance, and sheer astonishment.

Scary Scenes! Vishmi Gunaratne Down In Agony After Being Hit On Knee During SL W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

A worrying moment unfolded during the ongoing match when Sri Lankan batter Vishmi Gunaratne suffered a painful injury while running between the wickets. Gunaratne, who had been batting positively, skipped down the pitch and drove a slightly full ball to mid-on, attempting a sharp single. However, in a misfortune twist, there was no direct-hit attempt, and the ball struck her left knee, missing the pad entirely.

The impact left Gunaratne in visible agony. The physio rushed onto the field to assess her condition, but she was barely able to move. Concerned teammates and officials quickly helped her as the situation intensified. Gunaratne was eventually carried off the field on a stretcher, leaving fans and teammates anxious about her wellbeing.

This setback is particularly disheartening given Gunaratne’s positive approach at the crease, and her injury interrupts what had been an aggressive and promising innings. Social media and fans watching live expressed immediate concern, hoping for a speedy recovery.

The team’s medical staff is expected to provide a detailed update on the severity of the injury soon. For now, the focus remains on Vishmi Gunaratne’s health and her swift return to the game.