'Main Unka Coach Hota Toh...': Abdullah Shafique's Hilarious Remark Goes Viral During PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Match In Rawalpindi; Video

Image: dhillow_/hassxn_56/X

Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique showcased his grit and composure during Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa, scoring a resilient 57 runs before eventually getting out. After the day’s play, he shared a candid and humorous response during the press conference.

When a journalist remarked that South Africa had done Pakistan a favor by dropping five catches, implying the match could have been more challenging otherwise, Shafique replied with his trademark wit, "Sir, ye mai unka coach hota toh aapko bata sakta. Iska jawab acche se de sakta," suggesting that only a coach could fully explain the lapses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His lighthearted comment reflected both his sense of humor and calm approach to the game, even after a physically and mentally demanding innings. Shafique’s 57-run effort was a key part of Pakistan’s steady start on Day 1, aided by missed opportunities from the South African fielders.

Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match In Lahore; VIDEO

During the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore, a moment of high drama unfolded when spinner Noman Ali trapped South African batter Kyle Verreynne plumb in front of the stumps. The delivery, quicker and turning in sharply from middle, caught Verreynne completely off guard as he attempted a sweep shot but missed, with the ball thudding straight into his pads.

The Pakistan players immediately went up in a loud appeal, and the umpire wasted no time in raising his finger. Verreynne, visibly unsure, opted for a review. However, the replays confirmed Pakistan’s confidence, Ultra Edge showed no spike, and Ball Tracking revealed three reds, upholding the on-field decision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments after being adjudged out, Verreynne appeared frustrated and was seen exchanging words with one of the Pakistani players. Before the situation could escalate, pacer Hasan Ali quickly intervened, calming Verreynne down and diffusing the tension.

The dismissal marked an important breakthrough for Pakistan, with Noman Ali once again proving his effectiveness in home conditions. The brief altercation, however, added a layer of intensity to what has already been a gripping Test contest in Lahore.