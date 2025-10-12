'Drama Karega': Ramiz Raja Brutally Mocks Babar Azam With Bizarre Remark During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

Image: 1spacerecorder/Vipin Tiwari/X

In a moment of controversy during the opening Test between Pakistan and South Africa, former Pakistani cricketer and current commentator Ramiz Raja was overheard making a dismissive remark about Pakistan batter Babar Azam shortly after a critical DRS decision.

When Babar Azam was initially given out early in Pakistan’s innings, he opted for DRS, confident that he had not edged the ball. The decision was overturned, vindicating him. As the DRS review unfolded, Raja was heard telling a colleague in Hindi, “yeh out hai, drama karega” (“He is out, he is just making drama”). The remark, though not broadcast live on air, was captured in the background and stirred criticism from fans who saw it as disrespectful.

Though Babar eventually fell later in the innings, the incident raised questions about neutrality and professionalism in commentary. While former players often bring passion to their commentary, remarks like these risk undermining the integrity expected from broadcasters and analysts.

Ramiz Raja has not issued an apology or statement so far. As tensions already run high in cricket’s passionate environment, this episode adds fuel to ongoing debates about bias, decorum, and respect in the broadcast booth, a reminder that even off-mic moments can have major repercussions in the digital age.