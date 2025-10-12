Scary Scenes! Rahkeem Cornwall Survives Injury Scare As Ball Gets Stuck In Helmet Grill During National Cricket T10 League 2025 Match; Video

Image: National Cricket League/Instagram

In a dramatic moment during the National Cricket T10 League 2025 eliminator between Atlanta Kings and Los Angeles Waves, West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall narrowly escaped serious injury when a ferocious bouncer smashed into his helmet.

The incident occurred while bowling for the Waves, Rumman Raees delivered a sharp short-pitched delivery that struck Cornwall’s helmet grill, sending the ball lodged just inside without fracturing the grill. The impact was close to Cornwall’s eye, a fraction more misfortune and the outcome could have been far worse.

Thankfully, the helmet held firm and protected him from what might have been a serious injury. The video of the moment quickly began circulating across social media, causing gasps from cricket fans who realized how narrow Cornwall’s escape was.

Unbelievable Scenes! Shai Hope Gets Out Hit-Wicket Off A Wide Ball In Bizarre CPL 2025 Dismissal; Video

In a moment that left fans and commentators alike in disbelief, Shai Hope of the Guyana Amazon Warriors was dismissed in one of the most bizarre ways imaginable during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

While batting at a steady 39 runs off 28 balls, Hope attempted a reverse ramp shot to a delivery from Knight Riders' bowler Terrance Hinds. The ball was well outside the off-stump, and Hope, aiming for a stylish shot, lost his balance and inadvertently struck the stumps with the toe end of his bat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This rare occurrence resulted in a 'hit wicket' dismissal off a wide ball, an event so unusual that it has quickly become a talking point among cricket enthusiasts.