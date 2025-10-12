 Scary Scenes! Rahkeem Cornwall Survives Injury Scare As Ball Gets Stuck In Helmet Grill During National Cricket T10 League 2025 Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsScary Scenes! Rahkeem Cornwall Survives Injury Scare As Ball Gets Stuck In Helmet Grill During National Cricket T10 League 2025 Match; Video

Scary Scenes! Rahkeem Cornwall Survives Injury Scare As Ball Gets Stuck In Helmet Grill During National Cricket T10 League 2025 Match; Video

Thankfully, the helmet held firm and protected him from what might have been a serious injury. The video of the moment quickly began circulating across social media, causing gasps from cricket fans who realized how narrow Cornwall’s escape was.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Image: National Cricket League/Instagram

In a dramatic moment during the National Cricket T10 League 2025 eliminator between Atlanta Kings and Los Angeles Waves, West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall narrowly escaped serious injury when a ferocious bouncer smashed into his helmet.

The incident occurred while bowling for the Waves, Rumman Raees delivered a sharp short-pitched delivery that struck Cornwall’s helmet grill, sending the ball lodged just inside without fracturing the grill. The impact was close to Cornwall’s eye, a fraction more misfortune and the outcome could have been far worse.

Read Also
Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Light-Hearted Moment With Shubman Gill After His Disastrous Run-Out...
article-image
Read Also
Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI...
article-image

Thankfully, the helmet held firm and protected him from what might have been a serious injury. The video of the moment quickly began circulating across social media, causing gasps from cricket fans who realized how narrow Cornwall’s escape was.

Unbelievable Scenes! Shai Hope Gets Out Hit-Wicket Off A Wide Ball In Bizarre CPL 2025 Dismissal; Video 

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Anjali Damania Targets Ajit Pawar, Says, 'How Can A Class 10 Pass Minister Manage Maharashtra's Finances?'
Pune: Anjali Damania Targets Ajit Pawar, Says, 'How Can A Class 10 Pass Minister Manage Maharashtra's Finances?'
Thane: Female MNS Worker Slaps Non-Marathi Elderly Woman Allegedly For Abusing & Beating Her Husband In Kalwa - VIDEO
Thane: Female MNS Worker Slaps Non-Marathi Elderly Woman Allegedly For Abusing & Beating Her Husband In Kalwa - VIDEO
Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out At Centre For 'Double Standards' On Taliban & Indian Muslims
Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out At Centre For 'Double Standards' On Taliban & Indian Muslims
Inflation Rises Again Despite President Trump’s Claim Of Victory Over Price Surge
Inflation Rises Again Despite President Trump’s Claim Of Victory Over Price Surge

In a moment that left fans and commentators alike in disbelief, Shai Hope of the Guyana Amazon Warriors was dismissed in one of the most bizarre ways imaginable during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

While batting at a steady 39 runs off 28 balls, Hope attempted a reverse ramp shot to a delivery from Knight Riders' bowler Terrance Hinds. The ball was well outside the off-stump, and Hope, aiming for a stylish shot, lost his balance and inadvertently struck the stumps with the toe end of his bat.

This rare occurrence resulted in a 'hit wicket' dismissal off a wide ball, an event so unusual that it has quickly become a talking point among cricket enthusiasts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Scary Scenes! Rahkeem Cornwall Survives Injury Scare As Ball Gets Stuck In Helmet Grill During...

Scary Scenes! Rahkeem Cornwall Survives Injury Scare As Ball Gets Stuck In Helmet Grill During...

ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History By Becoming First Woman To...

ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History By Becoming First Woman To...

'Shan Masood, The Captain Of India': Shaun Pollock's Slip Of Tongue On Air Goes Viral On Day 1 Of...

'Shan Masood, The Captain Of India': Shaun Pollock's Slip Of Tongue On Air Goes Viral On Day 1 Of...

Chaos! Mateusz Gamrot Shoves Crew Member During Walkout Ahead Of Fight Against Charles Oliveira At...

Chaos! Mateusz Gamrot Shoves Crew Member During Walkout Ahead Of Fight Against Charles Oliveira At...

PAK vs SA, 1st Test: Fans In Lahore Cheer As DRS Call Goes Against Shan Masood Due To Babar Azam...

PAK vs SA, 1st Test: Fans In Lahore Cheer As DRS Call Goes Against Shan Masood Due To Babar Azam...