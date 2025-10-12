 Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Light-Hearted Moment With Shubman Gill After His Disastrous Run-Out On Day 2 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen in a jovial mood with one another behind the scenes despite the disastrous run-out on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The pair was seen having a light-hearted chat as things seemed good between the players despite the mix-up.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Image Credits: X)

The dismissal occurred in the 92nd over of the innings sent down by Jayden Seales. Jaiswal, who was on 175, drove to mid-off and called quickly for a single. Although the left-handed batter came down the track quickly, Gill did not commit to it. With the throw from Tagenarine Chanderpaul almost perfect to Tevlin Imlach, he came forward and broke the stumps. Jaiswal exchanged some words with Gill before trudging off the ground in disappointment, having missed out on a well-deserved double-ton.

Shubman Gill stays unbeaten on 129 as Team India dominate proceedings on Day 2

Having made an unbeaten 129, India amassed 518/5 before declaring their innings before tea on Day 2. The right-handed batter struck his fifth hundred as captain and tenth overall, continuing his good form from the England tour. B Sai Sudharsan (87), Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) also made crucial contributions to the cause.

Following the home side's batting outstanding batting performance, Ravindra Jadeja weaved his magic with the ball, taking three key wickets to expose the visitors' inexperience with the bat. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the well-set Alick Athanaze for 41. The hosts have already taken a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series, demolishing the Caribbeans by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At the time of writing this, West Indies were 153/4, trying to guide themselves through a tricky pitch and some probing bowling.

