 Video: Charles Oliveira Adorably Holds His Child Up High After Bossing Over Mateusz Gamrot At UFC Rio
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Charles Oliveira shared an adorable moment with his child after his comprehensive win over Mateusz Gamrot on Saturday in what was his homecoming at UFC Rio. The Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro saw Oliveria make his opponent submit in the second round of the main event bout and lifted his child following the win.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Charles Oliveira holds his child up high (L). | (Image Credits: X)

The hometown hero had received a grand reception from the crowd even before stepping into the octagon but Gamrot was out to plenty of boos. Oliveira started aggressively with a three-punch combination. Although Gamrot, the Polish fighter, fought back successfully, Oliveira turned to submissions. Gamrot escaped the attempted a rear-naked choke from the Brazillian in the first round and found himself under pressure ahead of the second.

It was Gamrot starting aggressively in the second; however, Oliveira quickly turned the tables. Moments later, Oliveria had locked in the rear-naked choke a lot more decisively on this occasion, leaving Gamrot no choice but to tap out at 2:48. After the win, Oliveria threw Max Holloway a challenge by saying, as quoted by Yahoo Sports:

"Hey [UFC executive] Hunter [Campbell], Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, BMF — let's make that happen."

"Me and him have a history" - Max Holloway

When asked whether Holloway would be interested in taking on Oliveira, he expressed his openness to the idea. The 33-year-old stated:

"I'm interested. We've been talking about this fight. Me and him have a history. He's blaming it on some type of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now."

Holloway also raised the prospect of facing the Brazillian in the UFC's White House event, adding:

"Can you imagine? I don't know if I want to wait that long, but we'll see what happens. We'll see what happens. Never say never."

It was in the UFC Fight Night event in August 2015 that both Holloway and Oliveira had last fought.

