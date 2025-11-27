Sportvot x FPJ: 52nd Kumar/Kumari Gut Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha Delivers Thrilling Action

The 52nd Kumar/Kumari Gut Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha, being held in Pune from 25th to 29th November 2025, continued today with an exciting lineup of matches in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

In the boys’ division, Ahilyanagar started the day strongly with a 41–23 win over Ratnagiri, followed by a close contest where Mumbai Upnagar Paschim edged past Parbhani 31–28. Pune Gramin dominated Dhule 58–10, while Pune Shahar secured a solid 48–36 victory against Mumbai Central. Ahilyanagar further strengthened their performance by defeating Pune Gramin 51–36. Kolhapur earned a 48–34 win over Jalna, and Parbhani later claimed a tight 46–43 victory against Thane Gramin.

Solapur outplayed Nanded 48–27, Parbhani went on to register another strong win against Jalgaon 47–33, and Raigad wrapped up the boys’ fixtures with an impressive 51–35 triumph over Beed Jilha.

Samir Hirve from Raigad was honoured as the Boys Player of the Day for his outstanding display.

In the girls’ matches, Jalna opened with a confident 49–34 win against Nashik Shahar, followed by Kolhapur’s dominant 46–14 victory over Latur. Raigad secured a commanding 56–28 win against Dhule, while Palghar delivered the biggest margin of the day with a 67–18 win over Hingoli. Mumbai Upnagar Western showed exceptional form, defeating Sindhudurg 51–22 in a strong all-round performance.

Serena Mhaskar from Mumbai Upnagar Western was named the Girls Player of the Day for her impressive contribution.