WPL Auction 2026: No Delhi Capitals Re-Union, Mitchell Starc's Dream Shattered As Alyssa Healy Goes UNSOLD

In one of the most shocking moves, Alyssa Healy went unsold in the first ever mega auction of the Women's Premier League. Australian captain Healy was part of the marquee set but found no takers among the 5 franchises. This comes despite the wicket-keeper's rich vein of form, finishing in the top 5 for most runs in the Women's World Cup in 2025.

Healy was expected to be amongst the biggest draws in the auction. She was the first player to be called in WPL Auction 2026 but was not picked up. Later in the accelerated auctions, her name did not crop up even as the likes of Grace Harris and Saika Ishaque found takers.

In the wake of the disappointment, a screenshot of her husband Mitchell Starc's Instagram comment has since gone viral. Starc, who plays for Delhi Capitals, had recommended for the franchise to pick the Australian keeper in a post on their Instagram account.

Why was Alyssa Healy unsold?

Healy's absence in WPL is a sign of caution from the franchises. The 35-year-old hasn't had a lot of luck injuries in recent years. She missed the entire WPL season last year battling a foot injury. Even in the recent Women's World Cup, Healy missed three games before returning to the semi-final clash against India. Runs have dried up for her in the WBBL which have all combined to make her a risky pick.

Franchises have preferred youthfulness at the top of the order, with the likes of Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield getting the big bucks.