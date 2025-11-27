 Gujarat Giants Bag Anushka Sharma For ₹45 Lakh After RCB Bidding War In WPL Auction 2026
RCB chased Anushka Sharma in the WPL Auction, but lost out on a bidding war with the Gujarat Giants. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder made waves in domestic cricket which has translated into a bid at the WPL 2026 Auction. A promising all-rounder, Sharma's bid went viral given she is the namesake of Bollywood actress and RCB legend's wife Anushka Sharma

Sreehari Menon
Updated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
RCB chased Anushka Sharma in the WPL Auction, but lost out on a bidding war with the Gujarat Giants. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder made waves in domestic cricket which has translated into a bid at the WPL 2026 Auction. A promising all-rounder, Sharma's bid went viral given she is the namesake of Bollywood actress and RCB legend's wife Anushka Sharma.

The 22-year-old hails from Madhya Pradesh and has been in circuit for a while. She has regularly featured in age groups in the Indian domestic circuit. Earlier this month, Sharma scored a fine 80 playing for Central Zone Women. The 22-year-old is a handy right-arm off-break bowler, adding depth and variety.

RCB chased Anushka Sharma for a while but it was Gujarat Giants who got the 22-year-old for ₹45 Lakh. She had listed herself at the base price for ₹10 lakh, but was sold for more than 4.5 times than that. Sharma also scored 207 runs for Madhya Pradesh in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy this season.

Anushka created a buzz when RCB bid for her. It is likely due to her being a namesake of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The latter is married to former India captain and RCB legend Virat Kohli. Kohli has been part of RCB since the inception of IPL, featuring in 18 seasons.

