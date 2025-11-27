'We'll Miss You Jemu': RCB Star Player Shreyanka Patil's Message For Jemimah Rodrigues Goes Viral Amid WPL 2026 Auction

Image: Shreyanka Patil/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Shreyanka Patil lit up Instagram with an emotional story that instantly caught the attention of WPL fans. Sharing a picture featuring herself along with Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy, Patil captioned it, “We’ll miss you Jemu.” The warm message reflected the genuine bond the players share beyond franchise boundaries.

The post arrived at a fitting moment, right in the middle of the ongoing WPL 2026 auction. While Shreyanka Patil and skipper Smriti Mandhana were already retained by RCB, the franchise further strengthened its squad by bringing Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy on board during the auction. The only one missing from that RCB circle is Jemimah Rodrigues, who continues to be a key player for Delhi Capitals.

Given this context, Patil’s heartfelt line, “We’ll miss you Jemu, ”carried a deeper sentiment. Despite playing for different franchises, the camaraderie built over shared tours, national-team duties and personal friendships remains intact. Patil’s message served as a reminder that while auction tables and team strategies may separate players on paper, the bonds formed off the field stay just as strong.

The story quickly resonated with fans, many of whom celebrated the affection and respect the players show for one another. As RCB prepares for the new WPL season with a refreshed squad, Patil’s post stands out as a touching moment highlighting the unity within the women’s cricket fraternity, even as competition intensifies on the field.

'They Weren't Going To...': Beth Mooney's Humorous Take On Jemimah Rodrigues' Comment Goes Viral During Women's Big Bash League Clash; Video

Perth Scorchers Women’s star Beth Mooney delivered a witty response to Jemimah Rodrigues’ lighthearted comment about Australia’s World Cup semifinal loss, leaving fans and commentators in splits during the Women’s Big Bash League clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

Earlier, India’s Jemimah Rodrigues, currently playing for Brisbane Heat, had joked that she wasn’t sure Australia would allow her into the country after India’s dramatic semifinal victory over Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup, a win that propelled India to the final, which they eventually won.

Addressing the remark during the broadcast, Mooney showed her trademark humour and grace. “We heard Jemi say earlier that she was worried they weren’t going to let her in the country because they beat us,” Mooney said with a laugh. “But I actually thought they weren’t going to let us back in for losing. Thankfully, immigration let me in.”

Her comment drew laughter from the commentary box and the crowd, highlighting the good-spirited camaraderie between the two international cricketers despite their fierce rivalry on the field.

The exchange showcased the mutual respect and friendship shared among players from different nations who continue to compete together in franchise leagues like the WBBL. Fans praised both Rodrigues and Mooney for keeping the game’s spirit alive with humour and humility, even after a high-stakes World Cup showdown.