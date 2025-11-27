 Deepti Sharma Joint Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World Cup Winner For 3.2 Crore
Deepti Sharma Joint Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World Cup Winner For 3.2 Crore

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Deepti Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Deepti Sharma won the player of the tournament in the Women's World Cup 2025. The all-rounder captained and played for UP Warriorz in all three seasons but was released ahead of the mega auction. Delhi had the initial bid at 50 lakh, but raised to 3.2 crore after UP exercised their RTM option.

Deepti was the third player to come up in the auction on Thursday in New Delhi. Capitals opened the bidding at Rs 50 lakh with no bids from other teams. As expected, UP Warriorz exercised their right to match option on the India all-rounder.

Delhi increased the bid to a whopping Rs 3.2 crore. UP Warriorz matched the price to bring the all-rounder back home for a 4th straight season with the franchise. Sharma hails from UP and will be returning to a franchise based in her home state. The 3.2 Cr price point is the joint second highest bid in WPL auction history, only behind Smriti Mandhana's record 3.4 bid.

Most expensive players in WPL Auction

1. Smriti Mandhana - 3.4 crore - RCB

2. Deepti Sharma - 3.2 crore - UP Warriorz

3. Ashleigh Gardner - 3.2 crore - Gujarat Giants

4. Nat Sciver-Brunt - 3.2 crore - Mumbai Indians

5. Deepti Sharma - 2.6 crore - UP Warriorz

