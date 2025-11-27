 WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full Gujarat Giants Squad
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full Gujarat Giants Squad

Gujarat Giants were among the two teams to not reach a final in the inaugural cycle of the Women's Premier League. Heading into the mega auction, Giants have opted to retain just two players in Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner. Gujarat added Sophie Devine and Renuka Singh Thakur from the marquee set

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Harleen Deol & Deandra Dottin | Image: X

Gujarat Giants will be hoping for a fresh start heading into the Women's Premier League's first mega auction. Giants did not have the best of WPL cycles, failing to reach the final in either of the editions. The franchise have retained Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, both who have led the franchise in the past.

Gardner's finishing and all-round skills make her an invaluable asset. Beth Mooney dovetails as a wicketkeeper and an opening batter. Giants will eye to add more Indian talent to their ranks, with eyes on India's Women's World Cup winners. As many as 10 of India's WC squad are in the auction pool.

Giants have the second most budget heading into the WPL 2026 Auction. Gujarat have 9 crore left, and will look to build a team that can compete. They made the eliminator last year, but will hope to improve on the same with the mega auction. They will have 3 RTMs, with the likes of Phoebe Litchfield and Laura Wolvaardt likely targets.

Gujarat Giants Retained Players

Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.5 crore), Beth Mooney (Rs 2.5 crore)

Gujarat Giants Auction Buys

Sophie Devine (Rs 2 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (Rs 60 lakh), Bharti Fulmali (RTM, 70 Lakh)

