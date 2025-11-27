 Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo To Marry Georgina Rodriguez At THIS 500-Year-Old Cathedral Church In Portugal
Following Portugal's run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are expected to tie the knot in the heart of Funchal, after being officially engaged in August 2025 and being together for more than nine years. According to Jornal da Madeira, the couple has selected the iconic Funchal Cathedral, a 511-year-old landmark, as the venue for their ceremony.

Aanchal Chaudhary | Thursday, November 27, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo set to marry Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo fans are finally getting the news they’ve been waiting for the most! The football icon and Portuguese player is officially gearing up for his wedding. After years of speculation, Ronaldo is set to marry long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez, and the celebration is heading straight to the place that has always held his heart: his home island of Madeira in Portugal.

Ronaldo and Georgina set to marry at Funchal Cathedral

Following Portugal's run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo and Georgina are expected to tie the knot in the heart of Funchal, after being officially engaged in August 2025 and being together for more than nine years. According to Jornal da Madeira, the couple has selected the iconic Funchal Cathedral, a 511-year-old landmark, as the venue for their ceremony.

Funchal Cathedral

Funchal Cathedral

Their wedding location is as extraordinary as their journey. As per online reports, the Funchal Cathedral is the oldest church in Madeira and has been a National Monument since 1910. It was between 1493 and the early 1500s by order of King João II. The Madeira tourism site describes it as the archipelago’s main religious landmark, admired for its rare architectural blend of Manueline and Gothic styles.

Funchal Cathedral

Its facade features an imposing Gothic portal carved from Cabo Girão stone, while the interior draws visitors in with a cedar-wood Mudéjar ceiling and a gilded polyptych altarpiece adorned with sculptures and oil paintings. The cathedral also houses a Manueline processional cross considered a jewel of Portuguese craftsmanship.

Why this venue?

The wedding venue holds special meaning for Ronaldo. As per media reports, it’s just two miles from the hospital where he was born and near the museum celebrating his career. Also nearby is Nacional da Madeira, the club where he reportedly started his football journey before moving to Sporting Lisbon at age twelve.

After the ceremony, celebrations will move to a luxury hotel on the island, ensuring the festivities remain just as rooted in Madeira's charm. For Ronaldo, it’s the perfect full-circle moment: a global icon returning home to say "I do" where everything began.

