 Alaya F Opens Up About Battling SIBO While Doing The Viral 75 Hard Challenge: 'Worst Thing That Can Happen To You'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAlaya F Opens Up About Battling SIBO While Doing The Viral 75 Hard Challenge: 'Worst Thing That Can Happen To You'

Alaya F Opens Up About Battling SIBO While Doing The Viral 75 Hard Challenge: 'Worst Thing That Can Happen To You'

Alaya F revealed that she's battling SIBO while completing her second 75-Hard challenge. Despite months of unexplained bloating, fatigue and slow recovery, she pushed through the programme, later calling it her toughest fitness phase. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) is a condition where unusually high levels of bacteria grow in the small intestine.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

Alaya F may be known for her discipline, Pilates sessions, and sculpted routines, but behind the scenes, her latest fitness journey looked very different from what her followers expected. The actor, who restarted the viral 75 Hard challenge this year, had been sharing her progress daily online. Just one day before wrapping up the challenge, she disclosed that she had been secretly struggling with a severe health issue: SIBO.

'It's the worst thing that can happen to you...'

In a candid video on Instagram, Alaya admitted that the challenge had turned into an unexpected battle with her own body. "It's day 74 of my 75-Hard of the year; I'm at the finish line," she began. "But today, instead of showing you guys progress photos, I actually have a personal story to tell you."

Check out the video below:

FPJ Shorts
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To Regulate Online Obscene Content
'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To Regulate Online Obscene Content
Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect At His Mumbai Concert
Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect At His Mumbai Concert

The actor revealed that while fans often see her flaunting a toned midsection, this time her reality was far from picture-perfect. "You guys are probably used to seeing my stomach look a little like this,” she said, pointing to an earlier fit video, "but for most of this 75-Hard, my stomach has actually looked like this," she added, showing severe bloating.

Read Also
Alaya F's '75 Hard' Rule For Healthy Living: 'Daily 2 Workouts, 10-Minutes Meditation, No Alcohol &...
article-image

Alaya shared that for nearly three months she battled unexplained symptoms. "It turned out to be a severe case of something called SIBO, which causes constant bloating, terrible fatigue, inflammation, nutrient malabsorption, slow muscle recovery, low strength and brain fog. Basically, it's the worst thing that can happen to you while you're on a 75-Hard. And I've been on antibiotics for over 50 days now."

'The true discipline is never about intensity; it's always about consistency'

The diagnosis forced her to rethink how she approached fitness. "Last time, my workouts were about pushing myself to my limits. This time, it was just about showing up and getting the bare minimum done," she said. The actress also added that while her previous attempt at the challenge resulted in visible changes, this round came with discouraging physical symptoms instead.

Read Also
Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her Fitness Secret: 'No Fad Diets, 14-Hours Fasting' | EXCLUSIVE
article-image

"Last time, I watched my body sculpt and transform—this time, I wasn't seeing any progress. I was only seeing symptoms. I realized that it's super easy to feel proud when everything looks great, but it's truly life-changing to feel proud when nothing looks great. The true discipline is never about intensity; it's always about consistency."

What is SIBO?

According to medical reports, SIBO stands for Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth. It is a condition where unusually high levels of bacteria grow in the small intestine, especially types that don't normally thrive there. This imbalance is often triggered when something slows food movement through the digestive tract, such as surgery, chronic illnesses, structural issues, or severe gut infections.

Read Also
'Is She On Ozempic?': Michelle Obama Shocks Fans With Slim New Look, Spark Weight-Loss Drug Buzz
article-image

As per the Mayo Clinic, the excess bacteria interfere with digestion and absorption, leading to symptoms like:

Persistent bloating

Abdominal pain

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Feeling overly full after eating

Unintentional weight loss

Malnutrition

While SIBO sometimes requires surgical correction in extreme cases, medical studies suggest antibiotics are the primary line of treatment, along with dietary changes.

What is the 75 hard challenge?

For the unversed, the 75 Hard Challenge is a popular fitness and mental toughness trend that sets a strict daily routine for 75 days straight. It involves two 45-minute workouts each day, one indoors and one outdoors; drinking 3.8 litres of water; reading at least 10 pages of a non-fiction book; sticking to a clean diet with no cheat meals; and avoiding alcohol entirely.

There’s no room for skipping days or giving in to cravings; the challenge is all about building discipline and pushing beyond your comfort zone for 75 days in a row.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect...

Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect...

Married Legally But Separated Emotionally: Signs That You Are 'Quiet Divorcing' Your Partner

Married Legally But Separated Emotionally: Signs That You Are 'Quiet Divorcing' Your Partner

Alaya F Opens Up About Battling SIBO While Doing The Viral 75 Hard Challenge: 'Worst Thing That Can...

Alaya F Opens Up About Battling SIBO While Doing The Viral 75 Hard Challenge: 'Worst Thing That Can...

Sadhguru Academy To Host 14th Edition Of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success

Sadhguru Academy To Host 14th Edition Of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Children Junaid, Ira, Azad To Run Mumbai Marathon As 'One Big Chaotic...

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Children Junaid, Ira, Azad To Run Mumbai Marathon As 'One Big Chaotic...