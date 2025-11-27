Alaya F Opens Up About Battling SIBO While Doing The Viral 75 Hard Challenge: 'Worst Thing That Can Happen To You'

Alaya F may be known for her discipline, Pilates sessions, and sculpted routines, but behind the scenes, her latest fitness journey looked very different from what her followers expected. The actor, who restarted the viral 75 Hard challenge this year, had been sharing her progress daily online. Just one day before wrapping up the challenge, she disclosed that she had been secretly struggling with a severe health issue: SIBO.

'It's the worst thing that can happen to you...'

In a candid video on Instagram, Alaya admitted that the challenge had turned into an unexpected battle with her own body. "It's day 74 of my 75-Hard of the year; I'm at the finish line," she began. "But today, instead of showing you guys progress photos, I actually have a personal story to tell you."

The actor revealed that while fans often see her flaunting a toned midsection, this time her reality was far from picture-perfect. "You guys are probably used to seeing my stomach look a little like this,” she said, pointing to an earlier fit video, "but for most of this 75-Hard, my stomach has actually looked like this," she added, showing severe bloating.

Alaya shared that for nearly three months she battled unexplained symptoms. "It turned out to be a severe case of something called SIBO, which causes constant bloating, terrible fatigue, inflammation, nutrient malabsorption, slow muscle recovery, low strength and brain fog. Basically, it's the worst thing that can happen to you while you're on a 75-Hard. And I've been on antibiotics for over 50 days now."

'The true discipline is never about intensity; it's always about consistency'

The diagnosis forced her to rethink how she approached fitness. "Last time, my workouts were about pushing myself to my limits. This time, it was just about showing up and getting the bare minimum done," she said. The actress also added that while her previous attempt at the challenge resulted in visible changes, this round came with discouraging physical symptoms instead.

"Last time, I watched my body sculpt and transform—this time, I wasn't seeing any progress. I was only seeing symptoms. I realized that it's super easy to feel proud when everything looks great, but it's truly life-changing to feel proud when nothing looks great. The true discipline is never about intensity; it's always about consistency."

What is SIBO?

According to medical reports, SIBO stands for Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth. It is a condition where unusually high levels of bacteria grow in the small intestine, especially types that don't normally thrive there. This imbalance is often triggered when something slows food movement through the digestive tract, such as surgery, chronic illnesses, structural issues, or severe gut infections.

As per the Mayo Clinic, the excess bacteria interfere with digestion and absorption, leading to symptoms like:

Persistent bloating

Abdominal pain

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Feeling overly full after eating

Unintentional weight loss

Malnutrition

While SIBO sometimes requires surgical correction in extreme cases, medical studies suggest antibiotics are the primary line of treatment, along with dietary changes.

What is the 75 hard challenge?

For the unversed, the 75 Hard Challenge is a popular fitness and mental toughness trend that sets a strict daily routine for 75 days straight. It involves two 45-minute workouts each day, one indoors and one outdoors; drinking 3.8 litres of water; reading at least 10 pages of a non-fiction book; sticking to a clean diet with no cheat meals; and avoiding alcohol entirely.

There’s no room for skipping days or giving in to cravings; the challenge is all about building discipline and pushing beyond your comfort zone for 75 days in a row.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.