 Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Children Junaid, Ira, Azad To Run Mumbai Marathon As 'One Big Chaotic Family'; Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Children Junaid, Ira, Azad To Run Mumbai Marathon As 'One Big Chaotic Family'; Here's Why

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Children Junaid, Ira, Azad To Run Mumbai Marathon As 'One Big Chaotic Family'; Here's Why

Ira Khan has announced that she, husband Nupur Shikhare, brother Junaid Khan, Kiran Rao and Azad Khan will participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, with Aamir Khan joining them too. They are running to support Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation. Nupur will run the full marathon, Junaid the 10K, and Ira, Kiran and Azad the 5.9 km Dream Run

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has announced that she, along with her husband Nupur Shikhare, brother Junaid Khan, filmmaker-producer Kiran Rao, and her cousin Azad Khan, will be running in the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. In her latest social media post, she declared they stand as the “Home Run Squad” for two causes dear to their hearts: Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation.

“Our commitment to Paani and Agatsu runs deep,” Ira wrote, urging supporters to donate to their campaign. “See you there,” she added, a simple yet powerful invitation, echoing both personal resolve and heartfelt solidarity.

Who’s running what?

As the marathon takes shape, the group will split across different categories. Nupur Shikhare is set to take on the full marathon, while Junaid will run the 10-kilometre race. Meanwhile, Kiran, Ira and Azad will participate in the 5.9-kilometre “Dream Run.” To round off the family presence, actor Aamir Khan is also expected to join them, lending his support to the initiative and adding momentum to their philanthropic endeavour.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Faces Karnataka CM Post Rift; Leaders Ask Mallikarjun Kharge To Take Swift Action
Congress Faces Karnataka CM Post Rift; Leaders Ask Mallikarjun Kharge To Take Swift Action
Economic Inequality In Bangladesh To Grow, High Inflation, Stagnant Wages & Weakening Household Purchasing Power Continue To Ravage Low-Income Families
Economic Inequality In Bangladesh To Grow, High Inflation, Stagnant Wages & Weakening Household Purchasing Power Continue To Ravage Low-Income Families
Goharganj 6-Yo Girl Rape Case: New CCTV Clips Show Absconding Accused Salman Khan Buying Cigarettes From Tea hop Along NH-45
Goharganj 6-Yo Girl Rape Case: New CCTV Clips Show Absconding Accused Salman Khan Buying Cigarettes From Tea hop Along NH-45
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage: Portuguese Superstar Chooses Special Venue To Tie Knot With Georgina Rodriguez; Check Details
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage: Portuguese Superstar Chooses Special Venue To Tie Knot With Georgina Rodriguez; Check Details

Alignment behind Paani & Agatsu

Both Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation have long worked to address crucial social issues. By using the highly visible platform of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the group hopes to amplify awareness and mobilise public support. Their participation underscores the belief that charity and athleticism can go hand in hand, turning individual exertion into a broader force for good.

Mark your calendars

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, 18 January 2025 -with the race set to begin outside the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus (CSMT). For those inspired to support the “Home Run Squad,” donations to their campaign will remain open up to and even beyond race day. For the runners, it’s more than just about covering kilometres, it’s about running with a purpose.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sadhguru Academy To Host 14th Edition Of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success

Sadhguru Academy To Host 14th Edition Of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Children Junaid, Ira, Azad To Run Mumbai Marathon As 'One Big Chaotic...

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Children Junaid, Ira, Azad To Run Mumbai Marathon As 'One Big Chaotic...

Thanksgiving 2025 Dining Guide: 5 Places In Mumbai Serving Classic Holiday Feast

Thanksgiving 2025 Dining Guide: 5 Places In Mumbai Serving Classic Holiday Feast

This European Country Wins Top Spot At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time! What Makes It So...

This European Country Wins Top Spot At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time! What Makes It So...

Miss Universe Owner Raul Rocha Cantu Accused of Drug, Arms & Fuel Smuggling: Know Details

Miss Universe Owner Raul Rocha Cantu Accused of Drug, Arms & Fuel Smuggling: Know Details