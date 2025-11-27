Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Children Junaid, Ira, Azad To Run Mumbai Marathon As 'One Big Chaotic Family'; Here's Why

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has announced that she, along with her husband Nupur Shikhare, brother Junaid Khan, filmmaker-producer Kiran Rao, and her cousin Azad Khan, will be running in the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. In her latest social media post, she declared they stand as the “Home Run Squad” for two causes dear to their hearts: Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation.

“Our commitment to Paani and Agatsu runs deep,” Ira wrote, urging supporters to donate to their campaign. “See you there,” she added, a simple yet powerful invitation, echoing both personal resolve and heartfelt solidarity.

Who’s running what?

As the marathon takes shape, the group will split across different categories. Nupur Shikhare is set to take on the full marathon, while Junaid will run the 10-kilometre race. Meanwhile, Kiran, Ira and Azad will participate in the 5.9-kilometre “Dream Run.” To round off the family presence, actor Aamir Khan is also expected to join them, lending his support to the initiative and adding momentum to their philanthropic endeavour.

Alignment behind Paani & Agatsu

Both Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation have long worked to address crucial social issues. By using the highly visible platform of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the group hopes to amplify awareness and mobilise public support. Their participation underscores the belief that charity and athleticism can go hand in hand, turning individual exertion into a broader force for good.

Mark your calendars

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, 18 January 2025 -with the race set to begin outside the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus (CSMT). For those inspired to support the “Home Run Squad,” donations to their campaign will remain open up to and even beyond race day. For the runners, it’s more than just about covering kilometres, it’s about running with a purpose.