Miss Universe Owner Raul Rocha Cantu Accused of Drug, Arms & Fuel Smuggling: Know Details

Raul Rocha Cantu, the businessman who took over the Miss Universe Organization in early 2024, is now facing grave allegations in Mexico. The country’s Attorney General’s Office has reportedly charged him in connection with a large-scale organised crime operation. This includes suspected trafficking of illegal fuel, narcotics, and high-powered weapons across the Guatemala–Mexico border.

According to the investigation, Rocha is believed to be part of a syndicate that smuggles stolen fuel through the Usumacinta River using boats and later transports it by road to states like Querétaro. Authorities also suggest that this criminal structure may have been involved in supplying weapons and drugs within Mexico.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Financial links and raids

Federal operations recently targeted several properties connected to Rocha. During the raids, authorities discovered documentation pointing to financial contributions made to the suspected criminal enterprise. Reports indicate the amount seized or traced totals around 2.1 million pesos (₹1,02,19,477), strengthening suspicions of his involvement.

The arrest warrant includes accusations that Rocha’s network worked closely with politicians and public officials across different government levels. These ties may have enabled illegal activities such as fuel theft, narcotics distribution, and weapon sales to continue with minimal interference.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Attempt to negotiate immunity

Sources familiar with the case claim Rocha tried to negotiate a plea deal earlier, hoping to provide information to investigators in return for protection from prosecution. Despite this alleged move, the legal case against him has continued to escalate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Miss Universe 2025 already under scrutiny

The situation adds fuel to the turmoil surrounding Miss Universe 2025. The pageant has seen multiple controversies this year, including judges stepping down, claims of internal conflicts, and even death threats targeting the reigning titleholder, Fatima Bosch.

Rocha himself had openly admitted in the past that the chaos and pressure of running the global pageant left him frustrated and tempted to hand over control.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With its top figure now entangled in major criminal accusations, the future of the Miss Universe brand appears uncertain. The investigations could have serious consequences for the organization’s reputation, business deals, and global partnerships.