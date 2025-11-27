 Miss Universe Owner Raul Rocha Cantu Accused of Drug, Arms & Fuel Smuggling: Know Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMiss Universe Owner Raul Rocha Cantu Accused of Drug, Arms & Fuel Smuggling: Know Details

Miss Universe Owner Raul Rocha Cantu Accused of Drug, Arms & Fuel Smuggling: Know Details

Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha Cantu is facing major criminal charges in Mexico for allegedly running a smuggling network involving illegal fuel, drugs, and weapons between Guatemala and Mexico. Authorities claim he funded the operation with over 2.1 million pesos (₹1,02,19,477) and had political connections aiding the crimes. The scandal adds to Miss Universe 2025’s ongoing controversies

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image

Raul Rocha Cantu, the businessman who took over the Miss Universe Organization in early 2024, is now facing grave allegations in Mexico. The country’s Attorney General’s Office has reportedly charged him in connection with a large-scale organised crime operation. This includes suspected trafficking of illegal fuel, narcotics, and high-powered weapons across the Guatemala–Mexico border.

According to the investigation, Rocha is believed to be part of a syndicate that smuggles stolen fuel through the Usumacinta River using boats and later transports it by road to states like Querétaro. Authorities also suggest that this criminal structure may have been involved in supplying weapons and drugs within Mexico.

Financial links and raids

Federal operations recently targeted several properties connected to Rocha. During the raids, authorities discovered documentation pointing to financial contributions made to the suspected criminal enterprise. Reports indicate the amount seized or traced totals around 2.1 million pesos (₹1,02,19,477), strengthening suspicions of his involvement.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here
Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here
ED Arrests Online Money Gaming Platform WinZO Founders, Saumya Singh Rathore & Paavan Nanda, On Money Laundering Charges
ED Arrests Online Money Gaming Platform WinZO Founders, Saumya Singh Rathore & Paavan Nanda, On Money Laundering Charges
Nice Heashot! Fans React To LaMelo Ball Accidentally Hits Jalen Brunson On Face With Basketball During Knicks Vs Hornets NBA Cup Game; Video
Nice Heashot! Fans React To LaMelo Ball Accidentally Hits Jalen Brunson On Face With Basketball During Knicks Vs Hornets NBA Cup Game; Video
Mundhwa Land Deal Row: Anjali Damania Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Sack Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Warns Of Delhi Protest
Mundhwa Land Deal Row: Anjali Damania Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Sack Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Warns Of Delhi Protest

The arrest warrant includes accusations that Rocha’s network worked closely with politicians and public officials across different government levels. These ties may have enabled illegal activities such as fuel theft, narcotics distribution, and weapon sales to continue with minimal interference.

Attempt to negotiate immunity

Sources familiar with the case claim Rocha tried to negotiate a plea deal earlier, hoping to provide information to investigators in return for protection from prosecution. Despite this alleged move, the legal case against him has continued to escalate.

Miss Universe 2025 already under scrutiny

The situation adds fuel to the turmoil surrounding Miss Universe 2025. The pageant has seen multiple controversies this year, including judges stepping down, claims of internal conflicts, and even death threats targeting the reigning titleholder, Fatima Bosch.

Rocha himself had openly admitted in the past that the chaos and pressure of running the global pageant left him frustrated and tempted to hand over control.

With its top figure now entangled in major criminal accusations, the future of the Miss Universe brand appears uncertain. The investigations could have serious consequences for the organization’s reputation, business deals, and global partnerships.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Miss Universe Owner Raul Rocha Cantu Accused of Drug, Arms & Fuel Smuggling: Know Details

Miss Universe Owner Raul Rocha Cantu Accused of Drug, Arms & Fuel Smuggling: Know Details

How Raj Kapoor's Grandson Armaan Jain Revived Family Recipes At The Kapoor's Lunch Table: Cooks...

How Raj Kapoor's Grandson Armaan Jain Revived Family Recipes At The Kapoor's Lunch Table: Cooks...

Did Netra Mantena Rewear Isha Ambani's Iconic Wedding Necklace? Viral Udaipur Bride Sparks Buzz

Did Netra Mantena Rewear Isha Ambani's Iconic Wedding Necklace? Viral Udaipur Bride Sparks Buzz

What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3

What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3

Happy Thanksgiving 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share This Holiday Season

Happy Thanksgiving 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share This Holiday Season