World Hippo Day: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About One Of The Vulnerable Species On Earth

By: Sunanda Singh | February 15, 2026
World Hippo Day is observed every year on February 15. The day aims to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of Hippopotamus. Take a look at some of the interesting facts about Hippos which are mentioned in the following slides:
Hippopotamuses are large, round, water-loving animals native to Africa. The term 'hippopotamus' originates from the Greek words for water horse or river horse. Hippos are among the largest land mammals, weighing around 3,200 kg.
Hippos are most active at night. They leave their resting waters near dusk and return in the morning.
Despite their size, hippos run very fast and can reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.
Hippos can distinguish friends from foes by smelling their dung. They use specific areas outdoors, known as middens, where they frequently go to the bathroom. By sniffing these spots, hippos can determine who has been there and whether they are considered friends.
Hippos are strong swimmers and can hold their breath for about five minutes. This duration is sufficient for them to walk along lakebeds and riverbed floors.
Hippopotamuses have a unique adaptation: they produce a red liquid from their bodies called "hippo sweat," which acts as a natural sunblock, protecting them from the sun's harmful rays.
