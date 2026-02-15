So Stunning! Ananya Panday Serves Wedding Guest Inspiration In Ivory Corset-Skirt & Bombay Raj Necklace

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 15, 2026
When it comes to standout wedding guest style, Ananya Panday knows exactly how to make a statement
The Bollywood actress recently attended a wedding in a dreamy ivory ensemble by ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna, oozing royal elegance
The Gen-Z star slipped into a strapless, figure-hugging corset that beautifully accentuated her silhouette, adorned with intricate floral embroidery
She paired the corset with a flowing pleated skirt and a enchanting cape, featuring delicate embellishments and fringe details along the borders
Ananya accessorised the stunning look with a eye-catching Bombay Raj Necklace by Amaris, statement stud earrings, a striking maang tikka and rings
Her beauty look was equally dreamy with a dewy base, heavily blushed cheeks, shimmering eyes and nude lips
Ananya styled her hair in middle-parted loose curls, adding effortless romance to the overall aesthetic.
