Isha Ambani's Jaw-Dropping Emerald-Diamond Jewels, Champagne-Gold Lehenga Steals The Show At Mumbai Wedding

When it comes to wedding fashion, few do it quite like Isha Ambani. The businesswoman and style icon made a dazzling appearance at the recent Mumbai wedding of Vikram Salgaocar, nephew of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Shweana Poy Raiturcar, serving up a look that blended old-world grandeur with contemporary couture. And while her outfit was breathtaking in its own right, it was her spectacular emerald-and-diamond jewels that truly stole the spotlight.

Check it out below:

Isha turns royal in gold-pastel lehenga

Styled by celebrity fashion curator Anaita Shroff Adjania, Isha stepped out in a custom ghagra ensemble by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The lehenga was crafted in a dreamy champagne-gold hue with soft blush undertones and featured intricate hand embroidery in gold Zardozi, beaded with pearls, crystals, rubies and emeralds, that shimmered subtly under the lights.

She paired the voluminous skirt with a gold tissue blouse that featured short sleeves, a backless detail and a daring neckline. A sheer Gulabo dupatta, adorned with finely embroidered floral motifs, was draped elegantly over her shoulder.

Emeralds and diamonds steal the show

While the look was royal in itself, the undeniable showstopper of the evening was Isha's jewellery. In a nod to her family’s legacy of statement diamonds, she adorned herself with a striking emerald-and-diamond set from her personal collection. The necklace, studded with oversized emeralds framed by brilliant diamonds, was paired with matching jhumkas, a maang tikka, and stacked bangles.

Keeping the focus on her jewels, Isha opted for refined, polished makeup with a dewy face, warm smoky eyes, precise eyeliner, and a soft rose-toned lipstick. A tiny bindi and a sleek, middle-parted bun added the finishing touches, sealing the look with timeless sophistication.