Nita Ambani Performs Tilak Ceremony At Mukesh Ambani's Nephew's Mumbai Wedding | WATCH

Nita Ambani Performs Tilak Ceremony At Mukesh Ambani's Nephew's Wedding | WATCH | Instagram @Ambani_update

Nita Ambani recently attended the grand wedding celebrations of Vikram Salgaocar in Mumbai, marking a special family occasion. Vikram is the firstborn grandchild of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani and the nephew of Mukesh Ambani. The presence of Nita added warmth and elegance to the celebrations, with videos from the ceremony now going viral on social media.

In one widely shared clip, Nita Ambani is seen performing the traditional tilak ceremony for the groom on stage, followed by a heartfelt hug that captured the emotional and warm moment. Her affectionate gesture reflected the close bond within the Ambani family, instantly winning hearts online.

WATCH VIDEO:

For the ceremony, Nita looked absolutely dreamy in a vibrant orange saree adorned with intricate golden embroidery throughout. The pallu created a striking contrast, featuring heavy zari work, delicate hand embroidery and sequin detailing. Draped in a classic seedha pallu style and paired with a heavily embroidered purple blouse, the ensemble exuded timeless royalty.

She elevated the look with her signature statement jewellery, a stunning two-layered emerald necklace with a prominent pendant studded with diamonds. Matching statement earrings, a maang tikka and stacked diamond bangles completed the regal aesthetic.

Earlier during the same wedding festivities, Nita Ambani also turned heads in a rani pink saree embellished with intricate gold and sequin embroidery. Draped in a traditional Gujarati style with the pallu elegantly placed in the front, she paired it with a richly embellished gold blouse featuring half sleeves and a structured fit, once again showcasing her impeccable sense of occasion dressing.

The videos from the wedding continue to circulate online, with fans praising not only the grandeur of the celebration but also Nita Ambani’s elegance and graceful looks.