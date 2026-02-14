 Nita Ambani Performs Tilak Ceremony At Mukesh Ambani's Nephew's Mumbai Wedding | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNita Ambani Performs Tilak Ceremony At Mukesh Ambani's Nephew's Mumbai Wedding | WATCH

Nita Ambani Performs Tilak Ceremony At Mukesh Ambani's Nephew's Mumbai Wedding | WATCH

Nita Ambani attended Vikram Salgaocar’s Mumbai wedding, performing the tilak ceremony and sharing an emotional hug with the groom. The firstborn grandchild of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, Vikram, celebrated amid grandeur. Nita stunned in orange and rani pink sarees, layered emerald jewellery and regal styling, with ceremony videos now winning hearts online.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Nita Ambani Performs Tilak Ceremony At Mukesh Ambani's Nephew's Wedding | WATCH | Instagram @Ambani_update

Nita Ambani recently attended the grand wedding celebrations of Vikram Salgaocar in Mumbai, marking a special family occasion. Vikram is the firstborn grandchild of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani and the nephew of Mukesh Ambani. The presence of Nita added warmth and elegance to the celebrations, with videos from the ceremony now going viral on social media.

In one widely shared clip, Nita Ambani is seen performing the traditional tilak ceremony for the groom on stage, followed by a heartfelt hug that captured the emotional and warm moment. Her affectionate gesture reflected the close bond within the Ambani family, instantly winning hearts online.

WATCH VIDEO:

For the ceremony, Nita looked absolutely dreamy in a vibrant orange saree adorned with intricate golden embroidery throughout. The pallu created a striking contrast, featuring heavy zari work, delicate hand embroidery and sequin detailing. Draped in a classic seedha pallu style and paired with a heavily embroidered purple blouse, the ensemble exuded timeless royalty.

FPJ Shorts
'Are You Paying For Entire Building?' Bengaluru Man's ₹16,883 Electricity Bill For 3BHK Flat Stuns Internet; Netizens Enraged
'Are You Paying For Entire Building?' Bengaluru Man's ₹16,883 Electricity Bill For 3BHK Flat Stuns Internet; Netizens Enraged
Filmy-Style Crackdown In Kalyan: Pune’s ‘Most Wanted’ Nabbed After High Drama In Irani Basti | VIDEO
Filmy-Style Crackdown In Kalyan: Pune’s ‘Most Wanted’ Nabbed After High Drama In Irani Basti | VIDEO
Who Is Himanshi Khurana? All About Miss Ludhiana & Bigg Boss Star Threatened By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang With ₹10 Crore Demand
Who Is Himanshi Khurana? All About Miss Ludhiana & Bigg Boss Star Threatened By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang With ₹10 Crore Demand
Mumbai: Oshiwara School Parents Move Bombay HC After Management Announces Closure Over Rent Hike
Mumbai: Oshiwara School Parents Move Bombay HC After Management Announces Closure Over Rent Hike

She elevated the look with her signature statement jewellery, a stunning two-layered emerald necklace with a prominent pendant studded with diamonds. Matching statement earrings, a maang tikka and stacked diamond bangles completed the regal aesthetic.

Read Also
Nita Ambani's Stunning Red Saree Look Paired With Gold & Emerald Elephant Necklace
article-image

Earlier during the same wedding festivities, Nita Ambani also turned heads in a rani pink saree embellished with intricate gold and sequin embroidery. Draped in a traditional Gujarati style with the pallu elegantly placed in the front, she paired it with a richly embellished gold blouse featuring half sleeves and a structured fit, once again showcasing her impeccable sense of occasion dressing.

The videos from the wedding continue to circulate online, with fans praising not only the grandeur of the celebration but also Nita Ambani’s elegance and graceful looks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Har Har Mahadev': Watch Maha Shivaratri Celebrations In Mauritius
'Har Har Mahadev': Watch Maha Shivaratri Celebrations In Mauritius
Nita Ambani Performs Tilak Ceremony At Mukesh Ambani's Nephew's Mumbai Wedding | WATCH
Nita Ambani Performs Tilak Ceremony At Mukesh Ambani's Nephew's Mumbai Wedding | WATCH
'Don't Sit': Milind Soman Urges 9-To-5 Employees To Stay On Their Feet, Says 'Just Get Up Every Half...
'Don't Sit': Milind Soman Urges 9-To-5 Employees To Stay On Their Feet, Says 'Just Get Up Every Half...
Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of...
Did Natasa Stankovic Take A Dig At Ex-Husband, Hardik Pandya In Gym Videos Which Are Full Of...
BTS Celebrates Valentine's Day With Fans! K-Pop Boy Band Sends Thousands Of Roses For ARMYs With A...
BTS Celebrates Valentine's Day With Fans! K-Pop Boy Band Sends Thousands Of Roses For ARMYs With A...