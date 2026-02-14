 'Har Har Mahadev': Watch Maha Shivaratri Celebrations In Mauritius
'Har Har Mahadev': Watch Maha Shivaratri Celebrations In Mauritius

In Mauritius, Maha Shivaratri is not just a religious event but a national celebration. On this day, devotees dressed in white start their pilgrimage to the lake of Grand Bassin, the most iconic aspect of the festival, also known as Ganga Talao.

Maha Shivaratri is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in Mauritius. It reflects the country’s deep-rooted Hindu heritage and vibrant cultural diversity. The festival is observed with immense devotion, and it honours Lord Shiva and draws thousands of devotees from across the island each year. Maha Shivaratri, which means Shiva's Great Night, is celebrated during the new moon (lunar phase during which the stars are not visible in the night sky).

Maha Shivaratri in Mauritius

In Mauritius, Maha Shivaratri is not just a religious event but a national celebration. On this day, devotees dressed in white start their pilgrimage to the lake of Grand Bassin, the most iconic aspect of the festival, also known as Ganga Talao. It is a sacred crater lake nestled in the mountains. Devotees, dressed in white, walk long distances carrying beautifully decorated bamboo structures called “Kanwars” as offerings to Lord Shiva. The journey symbolises faith, sacrifice, and spiritual purification.

PM Modi visited Ganga Talao in 2025

Temples are adorned with lights

Temples across Mauritius are adorned with lights and flowers, and special prayers, bhajans, and night-long vigils are organised. Devotees observe fasts, chant “Om Namah Shivaya,” and perform rituals by offering milk, water, fruits, and Bel Patra to Shiva Lingams. The atmosphere is filled with devotion, music, and a sense of unity. Sacred offerings are prepared, including sweets, fruits, meals and more and offer it to the devotees.

Celebrations: Tableaux of deities

Another special thing about Shiva's grand night is the moving of mesmersing tableaux which are moved along the roadside. The Tableaux features idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, which are crafted from bamboo and adorned with bright paper streamers, flags, and flowers. What makes Maha Shivaratri in Mauritius unique is the collective participation of people from different communities, showcasing harmony and mutual respect. Streets come alive with processions, while families gather to pray and celebrate together.

