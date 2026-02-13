Maha Shivratri 2026: Do's and Dont's To Follow On The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati

Maha Shivratri 2026 |

Maha Shivratri is one of the auspicious festivals that is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, the festival will be observed on Sunday, February 15, 2026. On this day, it is believed that devotees who keep fast and worship Lord Shiva get special blessings. Keep on reading to follow the dos and don'ts on the day of Maha Shivratri.

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati | Pinterest

About Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri, also known as the "Great Night of Lord Shiva," is the sacred time when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati get married, and Lord Shiva performs the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. On this day, Lord Shiva devotees should visit the temple and offer milk, Datura (Thorn Apple) fruit, and flowers. One should also observe fasts, especially married couples, to get a special blessing for their marital life.

Things to follow and avoid on Maha Shivratri

Do's

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. If possible, take a dip in holy rivers or bathe with Gangajal.

Wear neat and clean clothes and clean your home by sprinkling Gangajal.

Visit the Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temple and offer milk and Datura (Thorn Apple).

Perform puja rituals at home. Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Offer white flowers, panchamrit, bhog (milk, kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Shiv Puran, Lord Shiva mantra, and finally perform Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati aarti.

Don'ts

Avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri because it is considered inauspicious.

Worshippers are advised to avoid wearing black on this day, as it is believed that Lord Shiva does not particularly like the colour.

Devotees should avoid applying vermilion on the Lord Shiva idol. Sandalwood paste could be used instead.

People should also avoid offering Tulsi (Holy Basil) leaves because they are a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi, the wife of Lord Vishnu.

When offering Bael leaves to Lord Shiva, it is essential to ensure the leaves are free from scratches. Injured leaves might indicate an offense to the god.