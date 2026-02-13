 Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRadhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery

Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery

Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant attended Vikram Salgaocar and Shweana Poy Raiturcar’s Mumbai wedding festivities in a custom ivory resham lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Styled by Esther Pinto, she paired the embroidered ensemble with diamond, pearl, and emerald jewellery, adding a royal pop of colour to her elegant look.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

When it comes to wedding fashion, Radhika Merchant never misses. Attending the Mumbai wedding of Vikram Salgaocar, nephew of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Shweana Poy Raiturcar, Radhika arrived looking every bit like a contemporary princess. Draped in ivory resham and sparkling emeralds, she delivered a look that was equal parts regal and refreshingly graceful.

Check it out below:

Radhika turns modern princess in ivory resham look

Styled by celebrity stylist Esther Pinto, Radhika donned a custom ivory lehenga set from ace Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's 'Shola' collection. The ensemble featured an off-white ghagra with mocha-toned borders, a flattering A-line silhouette, a high-rise embroidered waistband and a scalloped hemline.

FPJ Shorts
Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery
Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery
Reliance Gets US Nod For Venezuela Oil, Here's What This Means For Global Oil Markets?
Reliance Gets US Nod For Venezuela Oil, Here's What This Means For Global Oil Markets?
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes

The lehenga was meticulously hand-embroidered with fine silk threads and further elevated with crystals and sequins that shimmered delicately under the lights.

Read Also
Royal In Emeralds! Isha Ambani Leaves Internet Breathless With Her Beige Lace Ensemble; Netizens Say...
article-image

She paired it with a coordinating ivory blouse designed with a deep U-shaped neckline. The choli featured half sleeves edged with scalloped detailing and was richly embellished with crystal and sequin accents.

Completing the ensemble was a classic chikankari dupatta, adorned with scalloped borders and subtle crystal work. Draped elegantly, it tied the entire ivory palette together with understated sophistication.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Goes Completely See-Through In Daring ₹1 Lakh Gold-Pearl Maxi Dress For Latest...
article-image

Emeralds steal the spotlight

While the outfit remained serene in tone, Radhika introduced a dramatic contrast through her jewellery. She layered an opulent set featuring diamonds, pearls, and striking emeralds, instantly transforming the look into a royal statement.

The necklace was complemented by matching jhumki-style earrings paired with an ear chain, a matching maang tikka, rings, and stacked kadhas on both wrists.

Read Also
Kylie Jenner Spoils Herself With Rare $5,000 Hermès Himalaya Birkin, $10,000 Diamond Charms By...
article-image

Radhika's beauty choices stayed refined and classic with a dewy base, softly feathered brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, a fresh flush on her cheeks and glossy pink lips. She rounded off her desi princess glam with hair parted at the centre and styled into twisted crown braids that merged into loose lengths at the back.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald...
Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald...
Maha Shivratri 2026: Must-Visit Lord Shiva Temples In India On The Auspicious Occasion
Maha Shivratri 2026: Must-Visit Lord Shiva Temples In India On The Auspicious Occasion
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Shares 'Moments From Real Life': Actress Post Unseen Mirror Selfies
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Shares 'Moments From Real Life': Actress Post Unseen Mirror Selfies
Priyanka Chopra Goes Completely See-Through In Daring ₹1 Lakh Gold-Pearl Maxi Dress For Latest...
Priyanka Chopra Goes Completely See-Through In Daring ₹1 Lakh Gold-Pearl Maxi Dress For Latest...
What Is World Radio Day And Why It Is Observed? Here's All You Need To Know
What Is World Radio Day And Why It Is Observed? Here's All You Need To Know