Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery

When it comes to wedding fashion, Radhika Merchant never misses. Attending the Mumbai wedding of Vikram Salgaocar, nephew of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Shweana Poy Raiturcar, Radhika arrived looking every bit like a contemporary princess. Draped in ivory resham and sparkling emeralds, she delivered a look that was equal parts regal and refreshingly graceful.

Check it out below:

Radhika turns modern princess in ivory resham look

Styled by celebrity stylist Esther Pinto, Radhika donned a custom ivory lehenga set from ace Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's 'Shola' collection. The ensemble featured an off-white ghagra with mocha-toned borders, a flattering A-line silhouette, a high-rise embroidered waistband and a scalloped hemline.

The lehenga was meticulously hand-embroidered with fine silk threads and further elevated with crystals and sequins that shimmered delicately under the lights.

She paired it with a coordinating ivory blouse designed with a deep U-shaped neckline. The choli featured half sleeves edged with scalloped detailing and was richly embellished with crystal and sequin accents.

Completing the ensemble was a classic chikankari dupatta, adorned with scalloped borders and subtle crystal work. Draped elegantly, it tied the entire ivory palette together with understated sophistication.

Emeralds steal the spotlight

While the outfit remained serene in tone, Radhika introduced a dramatic contrast through her jewellery. She layered an opulent set featuring diamonds, pearls, and striking emeralds, instantly transforming the look into a royal statement.

The necklace was complemented by matching jhumki-style earrings paired with an ear chain, a matching maang tikka, rings, and stacked kadhas on both wrists.

Radhika's beauty choices stayed refined and classic with a dewy base, softly feathered brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, a fresh flush on her cheeks and glossy pink lips. She rounded off her desi princess glam with hair parted at the centre and styled into twisted crown braids that merged into loose lengths at the back.