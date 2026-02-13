 Isha Ambani Drips In Dazzling Emerald Layers, Leaves Internet Breathless With Her New Royal Look
Isha Ambani Drips In Dazzling Emerald Layers, Leaves Internet Breathless With Her New Royal Look

Entrepreneur Isha Ambani stunned in a custom Anamika Khanna couture ensemble styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania. The floral-embroidered blouse and skirt were paired with a cream silk trench coat. The highlight of her look was a dramatic multi-strand emerald and diamond necklace, matched with floral earrings, leaving the internet mesmerised.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 09:05 AM IST
article-image

When Isha Ambani steps out, it's never just a fashion moment; it's a masterclass in modern royalty. And this time, the internet collectively paused as the businesswoman shimmered in layers of emeralds, proving once again that when it comes to high jewellery drama, she plays to win.

Check it out below:

Decoding Isha's royal look

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, Isha wore a custom couture creation by ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna that blended softness with statement glamour. The ensemble featured a delicately embroidered blouse and skirt set, built on a chiffon base and overlaid with beige lace. True to the designer’s signature style, the look was adorned with intricate appliqué, heavy embroidery and subtle sequins.

The blouse was sculpted to perfection, featuring a plunging neckline, a sleeveless cut, an asymmetric hem and a fitted structure that accentuated her frame. The matching skirt followed a mermaid-inspired design, hugging the body before flowing into a floor-length hem with a soft train that trailed elegantly behind her.

article-image

Layered over the look was a cream-toned silk trench coat, draped effortlessly over her shoulders. The coat, complete with notch lapels and full sleeves, carried vibrant embroidery on the inside and delicate tassel detailing along the hem.

Emeralds steals the show

But the undeniable hero of the look? The emeralds. Isha wore a multi-strand emerald necklace studded with diamonds that cascaded dramatically along her neckline. She paired it with coordinating emerald-and-diamond earrings in a floral motif, letting the lush green stones command full attention.

Her beauty choices kept the spotlight right where it belonged. She adorned her face with understated glam, featuring defined brows, winged eyeliner, muted brown shadow, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and glossy pink lips. Isha rounded off with her hair styled with twisted crown braids framing the front, leaving the rest open in soft waves with a centre parting.

