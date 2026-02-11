Celebrity-Inspired Saree Looks To Rule This Valentine's Day- From Ananya Panday To Tamannaah Bhatia, Own Your Date Nights With Bollywood Glam

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 11, 2026
Alia Bhatt looks dreamy in a soft red sheer saree with delicate gold detailing, serving understated romance perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Ananya Panday turns up the glam in a shimmering red saree with a bold blouse and statement border, ideal for a glamorous date night.
Nargis Fakhri exudes timeless elegance in a classic red saree paired with striking jewellery, making it a sophisticated Valentine’s choice.
Janhvi Kapoor keeps it effortlessly sensual in a plain red chiffon saree, styled with a daring low-neck blouse.
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a pre-draped saree gown. The outfit is adorned with sequins, crystals and beads, perfectly complemented by a bralette-style blouse.
Nora Fatehi rocks a chiffon organza double-draped ruffled saree paired with a red net monotone embroidered organza draped blouse.
Rashmika Mandanna radiates elegance in a red Japan satin saree detailed with intricate thread work, blending simplicity with refined charm.