Tu Yaa Main's Leading Lady Shanaya Kapoor, Serves Green-Flag Energy | Check Out Here

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 12, 2026
Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main is all set to hit big screens on February 13. As the romantic-thriller to release ahead of Valentine's Day, Shanaya Kapoor was already seen serving green-flag goals with the fashion game during the promotions of the movie, checkout these styles-
She stuns in an olive green co ord set featuring high waisted wide leg trousers paired with a matching bralette & an oversized embroidered jacket.
Shanaya rocked this vibrant green one shoulder mini dress which stands out with its dramatic extended drape on one side.
Here, she gracefully carried a mini dress in muted olive green shade & added a contrast with knee high boots.
Glossy, dark emerald green strapless mini dress; Shanaya owned the frame, effortlessly carrying the bold & sleek look.
This soft olive green bodycon dress with delicate lace panels along the shoulders and waist, added a romantic touch.
The winner of the series, this is a silky olive green satin dress featuring a structured corset bodice and a flowing skirt, giving perfect red-carpet ready vibes.