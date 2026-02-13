Kylie Jenner Spoils Herself With Rare $5,000 Hermès Himalaya Birkin, $10,000 Diamond Charms By Indian Designer For Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner literally said, why you need a man when you can spoil yourself. The internet sensation, who is happy in her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, left fans wide-eyed this Valentine's season after unveiling a jaw-dropping self-gift: a rare Hermès Himalaya Birkin elevated with dazzling diamond details.

Taking to Instagram on February 11, the 28-year-old beauty mogul shared a series of glam shots featuring her newest prized possession. Captioning the post, she wrote, "happy valentine’s day to me from me 🤭. obsesssssed w @ashnamehtajewelry handbag charms!"

Take a look:

Meet the rare Hermès Himalaya Birkin

At the heart of the flex sits one of the most coveted handbags in the world: the Hermès Himalaya Birkin. Named after the snow-capped Himalayan mountains, the bag is celebrated for its ethereal gradient that transitions from smoky grey to crisp white.

Crafted from matte Niloticus crocodile leather, the Himalaya Birkin is widely considered a grail piece among collectors. On the resale market, these bags can fetch upwards of $500,000, as per Sotheby’s.

Diamond bag charms that took it over the top

As if the Birkin alone wasn’t headline-worthy, Kylie added a jaw-dropping touch with a custom diamond Bag Bijoux charm by Indian jewellery designer and entrepreneur Ashna Mehta, who is the co-founder of the Dubai-based brand Bag Bijoux.

Bag Bijoux is Mehta's signature collection of meticulously crafted diamond handbag charms designed to enhance the iconic Birkin silhouette. Kylie debuted a custom pavé diamond lip charm, an homage to the Kylie Cosmetics logo, crafted in pink and encrusted with diamonds. The bespoke piece reportedly features five carats of pavé stones.

She didn't stop there. Kylie also attached "K" and "J" diamond initial charms from the same collection, valued at approximately $9,980 combined. With this new rare piece, Kylie literally reminded the world why she remains one of the world's most iconic fashion moguls.