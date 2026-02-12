Valentine's Week 2026: 7 Must-Visit Places In North India To Celebrate Love On The Occasion Of Kiss Day

By: Sunanda Singh | February 12, 2026
If you're planning a romantic getaway in North India, here are 7 perfect places to celebrate love with your partner, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar is the largest tulip garden in Asia, spread over about 30 hectares.
Mount Abu is a famous location in Rajasthan. The hill station holds numerous natural beauties, including Nakki Lake. Mount Abu is a must-visit place in winter.
Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its culture, weather, food, and tourism, boasts of Panchmarhi as one of its gems. This hill station, nestled amidst the Satpura Ranges and lush greenery, is a unique blend of natural beauty and tranquility.
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh: Spiti valley is famous for its natural beauty and cultural heritage. Tabo monastery is one of the most prominent attractions in Spiti. The monasteries in Spiti are renowned for spectacular murals, ancient temples, and several stupas.
Mussoorie, nestled in the embrace of Dehradun city, is a hill station that beckons with its majestic mountains, verdant valleys, and a lushness that seems to defy reality. It's a top draw for tourists in the state.
The Kaas Plateau, which is also known as Kaas Pathar, is situated in Satara city of Maharashtra. It is Known as the "flower valley", this place is home to a variety of seasonal flowers. It's the perfect destination to kickstart your summer trips.
Manali is another beautiful destination which you can add in your trave list.
